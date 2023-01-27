Read full article on original website
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Portland Trail Blazers
The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers are two teams that desperately need a win to improve their postseason odds. Additionally, the NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and almost every player on both rosters is fighting for their job. Tonight's game between Atlanta and Portland does...
Clayton News Daily
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
Clayton News Daily
Coming off tough loss, Lakers visit Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers left Boston frustrated by a loss on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are holding their own with Kyrie Irving leading the way as Kevin Durant remains out with an MCL sprain. The two will meet Monday night at Brooklyn, when the Lakers will...
Clayton News Daily
Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers
Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
Clayton News Daily
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Clayton News Daily
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors continue Western swing vs. Suns
The recently resurgent Phoenix Suns seek their sixth win in the last seven outings on Monday when they host a Toronto Raptors squad aiming for their fourth win in the last five. Monday's contest is the fourth in a seven-game Western Conference road swing for Toronto, which improved to 2-1...
Clayton News Daily
Warriors, 'sick' of .500 play, seek third straight win vs. Thunder
More than halfway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for some traction. "We've been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I'm kind of sick of it at this point," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "(We've) got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins, no matter how we can get them."
Clayton News Daily
Wizards meet Spurs heading in opposite directions
The Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs will square off Monday in the Alamo City in a battle of teams heading in opposite directions on the NBA escalator. The Wizards head to San Antonio after a 113-103 win in New Orleans on Saturday, their fifth consecutive victory. Daniel Gafford led Washington with a season-high 21 points, with Bradley Beal adding 16 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
