More than halfway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for some traction. "We've been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I'm kind of sick of it at this point," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "(We've) got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins, no matter how we can get them."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO