The Last of Us is back with Episode 3, “Long Long Time.” And this episode shows the right way to adapt a great video game. In the game, the character of Bill has rigged up an entire town with traps, leading to a really fun setpiece where you have to evade traps and fight zombies. But this isn’t a game, this is a show. And on The Last of Us show, Bill is only concerned with his little street, not an entire town, making the whole scenario a lot more personal. And in the game we never meet Frank, Bill’s friend or possibly his unrequited love. But in the show, we get to see Bill and Frank’s relationship, which underscores all of the stakes not just for Bill or for Joel, but for the entire world as it tries to figure out a cure to the zombie infection.

