Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain opening another new store in Montana next monthKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
A Brilliant Play on Words from One Phantom Restaurant in Billings
It’s a term I coined for businesses who make most of their profits from online ordering. I found this phantom business while doing some online food ordering, something I don’t do very often. I was scrolling on Grub Hub or Uber Eats when the funniest name for a Thai restaurant showed up in my feed.
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank
My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. You can come out of the closet. Noone will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story. This ended up being the dumbest Billings news story I've seen all year- but it's only January, so you've still got time.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Another Billings Business Has Closed Its Doors For Good
It seems all too common right now, but last night I was notified that a local business I've featured before had closed its doors for good. That business is SubZero Ice Cream inside of Rimrock Mall, a unique shop that makes fresh and as healthy as possible Ice Cream in front of your eyes using Liquid Nitrogen.
One of These “Luxury Homes” For Sale in Billings is Very Disappointing
I enjoy dreaming about real estate like these Luxury Homes listed in Billings. It's not like I can afford any of these.. but it's fun to look. 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 8,399 sq ft. This home is fit for entertaining with many places to lounge and host parties. The pool...
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
yourbigsky.com
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
Yellowstone County Won’t Strike! Agreement Reached in Billings
Late Friday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Employees Union came to an agreement with Yellowstone County, ratifying a fair contract. Ending in 2027, the Yellowstone County Employees Union bargaining unit employees will receive salary increases throughout the entire contract term. If Yellowstone County raises starting salaries to fill vacancies, existing employees below the new starting salary will be brought up to that new level.
Albertsons sets grand opening for new Billings store
The two new stores would expand the footprint of the area's largest to seven stores in Billings and eight total in Yellowstone County.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
Dear Landlords in Billings: Single People Can’t Afford Your Units
Dear Rental Owners/Management Companies in Billings,. I understand that owning and maintaining rental properties can be costly, but charging exorbitant prices for apartments is not a sustainable or fair solution. The cost of living in Montana is already high, thanks to the mass migration from other states during COVID, and many residents are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone housing.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Responds To Negative Social Media Comments Regarding Collision
A Sheridan man involved in a 2-vehicle collision one month ago in Billings is asking social media users to back off when it comes to making comments about those that caused the wreck. When word first spread in Billings about the wreck involving Kurt Layher and his family, and according...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0