Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. You can come out of the closet. Noone will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story. This ended up being the dumbest Billings news story I've seen all year- but it's only January, so you've still got time.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Yellowstone County Won’t Strike! Agreement Reached in Billings

Late Friday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Employees Union came to an agreement with Yellowstone County, ratifying a fair contract. Ending in 2027, the Yellowstone County Employees Union bargaining unit employees will receive salary increases throughout the entire contract term. If Yellowstone County raises starting salaries to fill vacancies, existing employees below the new starting salary will be brought up to that new level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Dear Landlords in Billings: Single People Can’t Afford Your Units

Dear Rental Owners/Management Companies in Billings,. I understand that owning and maintaining rental properties can be costly, but charging exorbitant prices for apartments is not a sustainable or fair solution. The cost of living in Montana is already high, thanks to the mass migration from other states during COVID, and many residents are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone housing.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

