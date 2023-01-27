Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
nwestiowa.com
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
kiwaradio.com
Growing Together Mini-Grants Awarded For Projects In O’Brien, Lyon Counties
Northwest Iowa — Garden programs in Lyon and O’Brien counties are receiving some financial assistance. In the midst of record-setting food pantry usage throughout the state, Growing Together Mini-Grants will provide fresh produce and nutrition education to pantries in 2023 through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.
kiwaradio.com
Claudia D. Anderson
Claudia D. Anderson 70 of Paullina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home in Paullina. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie...
kiwaradio.com
Roof Collapses On Inwood Community Center
Inwood, Iowa — The roof of the gym part of the Inwood Community Center has collapsed. Inwood city officials tell us no one was injured when the roof collapsed on Saturday night, January 28th, in the 7 p.m. hour. They are asking people to stay away from the community center as they work through details with insurance and cleanup.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
kiwaradio.com
ISU Vet Diagnostic Lab To Receive State Funding
Des Moines, Iowa — Phase two of Iowa State University’s new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is set to receive some state funding. Governor Kim Reynolds says that ISU will receive 40 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and is proposing that an additional 20 million dollars from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund go to the project. ISU President Wendy Wintersteen earlier said phase one construction would end this year — but phase two is needed to provide an additional 70-thousand square feet for laboratory testing, research, and support functions — and would put them all under one roof.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
kiwaradio.com
Wanda Rea Greving
Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Sheldon, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on January 27 2023 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. In honor of her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. Memorials can...
KCRG.com
‘It’s really like the 4th of July’ - Okoboji Winter Games brings thousands to the area
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s one of the community’s biggest events of the year not to mention the largest event of the winter season. The games started 43 years ago as a way to encourage people to visit the area in the off-season. Each year, the games draw nearly...
kiwaradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory Issued
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 8 P.M. Monday evening until 10 A.M. Tuesday morning for the broadcast area. From the National Weather Service:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 228 PM CST...
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
