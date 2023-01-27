Read full article on original website
Archaeologists find 5,000-year-old tavern — including food remains — in Iraq
Eating out seems to have been as popular 5,000 years ago as it is today, with archaeologists in Iraq uncovering an ancient tavern dating back to 2,700 BCE. Researchers working in the ancient city of Lagash discovered that the pub, hidden just 19 inches below the surface, was split into an open-air dining area and a room containing benches, an oven, ancient food remains and even a 5,000-year-old fridge.
Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead
From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead. While scholars had previously learned the names of substances used to embalm the dead from Egyptian texts, they were — until recently — only able to guess at exactly what compounds and materials they referred to. Now, molecular analysis of residues in pots excavated from a site discovered in 2016 in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground, has revealed some answers.
‘It’s all empty promises’: Palestinians feel betrayed by US, warn there’s only so much they can bear
Abu A’asem brews pot after pot of his specialty Arabic coffee, despite the pouring rain. His corner stand at the heart of Ramallah is always busy, no matter the weather, but his future as a Palestinian is very much as gloomy as the skies above. “I am 40 years...
