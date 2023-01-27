When he’s not outright lying about his background and resume, congressman George Santos appears to have some sympathy for the devil. Santos (R-LI) said in a newly resurfaced interview, that he knew multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from when, he claims, he worked in finance — and that he was convinced the pedophile was “murdered” behind bars while awaiting trial. Santos previously admitted to The Post that he lied about graduating college and working for top investment firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, among many other things. He also said he feared that the same fate could await Epstein’s longtime pal and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, unless...

4 DAYS AGO