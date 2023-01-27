ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
RadarOnline

Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel

A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
The Guardian

Former Swedish intelligence officer jailed for life for spying for Russia

A court in Stockholm has sentenced a former Swedish intelligence officer to life imprisonment and his younger brother to 10 years after finding both guilty of spying for Russia’s military intelligence service for more than a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, served in the Swedish security and counter-intelligence service, Säpo,...
New York Post

Lying George Santos said he believed Jeffrey Epstein was ‘murdered’ in jail

When he’s not outright lying about his background and resume, congressman George Santos appears to have some sympathy for the devil. Santos (R-LI) said in a newly resurfaced interview, that he knew multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from when, he claims, he worked in finance — and that he was convinced the pedophile was “murdered” behind bars while awaiting trial. Santos previously admitted to The Post that he lied about graduating college and working for top investment firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, among many other things. He also said he feared that the same fate could await Epstein’s longtime pal and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, unless...
CNN

Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble

The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.

