Channel 3000
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire
BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 3000
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
WDIO-TV
Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa. The Dane County sheriff’s office says it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected. The man’s body was found overnight. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Channel 3000
Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
nbc15.com
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
Channel 3000
Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
Cold weather really sets in this week. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to fruition back in 2014. Adaptive Climbing Program in Madison. Updated: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST. |. The workshop held...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
Channel 3000
Snowmobile trails open in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- All snowmobile trails in Jefferson County are open Sunday. The county's Parks Department said all county trails both north and south are open, though some trails may be blocked by open water. Plowed field may make for rough riding, but the area has received enough snow over...
nbc15.com
Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.
Channel 3000
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Janesville man arrested trying to carjack drivers in Walmart parking lot
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Dallas Moore after he allegedly tried to pull multiple drivers out of their cars in the parking lot of a Janesville Walmart. Janesville Police said officers were called to investigate “a male trying to car-jack people” at Walmart on Friday around 10 a.m. Police eventually met a […]
Channel 3000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
Channel 3000
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
Channel 3000
Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
