Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Seen in Public for the First Time
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby daughter Malti Marie is making her public debut!. On Monday, Malti was spotted in her mom’s lap at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers. For her first public appearance, Malti wore a cute white headband and a...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
The actress and model revealed what self-care advice she follows from her famous folks Zoë Kravitz grew up with two beauty icons that she looks up to — her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet! In a new interview with Byrdie, the Batman actress opened up about her beauty and self-care journey, which includes some wise advice from her actress mom and her musician dad (who was recently honored with the Fashion Icon Award by Bradley Cooper at the 2022 CFDA Awards in November). "Both my parents are...
Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Bel-Air: Report
Ashley Olsen is married, according to a new report. The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, Page Six reports. The pair exchanged their vows in front of about 50 of their closest family and friends at a home in Bel-Air, sources told the outlet.
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
Jennifer Lopez Says “PTSD” Led to Her Last-Minute Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't make the decision to get married in Las Vegas until hours before the ceremony, the singer revealed in a new interview—and their 2003 wedding attempt had a lot to do with it. Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about...
Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos
Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!
Miley Cyrus' Sister Reacts To Liam Hemsworth Theories About 'Flowers'
"I love Miley fans so much, they go hard in the paint."
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
Priyanka Chopra Responds To Criticism For Using Child Surrogate With Husband Nick Jonas
"You don’t know me," said Chopra. "You don’t know what I’ve been through."
Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos
Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
Who Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus With? There’s a Wild Theory It Was Jennifer Lawrence
After the video clip for her self-love anthem “Flowers” debuted, the cryptic lyrics referencing her relationship breakdown have had people speculating about who Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with—and there’s a wild theory that it was Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again dating back to 2009. There were always rumors Hemsworth had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Cyrus denied infidelity at the time. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed....
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Blake Lively just said goodbye to her famous blonde hair in a major color switch-up (potentially for her latest role). On Thursday, the actress posted an Instagram Story of a selfie showing off a new brunette 'do. In the snap, Lively faced the side to reveal her profile and brand-new...
Pete Davidson Packs on PDA With Former Co-Star
And Chase Sui Wonders displayed plenty of PDA at a weekend getaway in Hawaii. While wading into the crystal-clear water, the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars renewed romance rumors. Wonders wrapped her arms around the funnyman as they chatted in the ocean before returning to shore, reported Page Six. The twosome shared a sweet smooch once they were dried off and settled on their beach towels. While sitting on the same beach chair, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 26-year-old actress couldn't keep their hands off one another. Wearing floral swim trunks and a black baseball hat, Davidson showed off his tattooed limbs, which were noticeably missing ink dedicated to his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. While dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. Despite this, he didn't seem to be sporting the tattoo in recent photos. His Kardashian tattoo was nowhere to be seen when he relaxed at the beach.
Pete Davidson Kisses Chase Sui Wonders In New PDA Photos From Hawaii Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are doing nothing to put those dating rumors to rest during their romantic vacation in Hawaii this week. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were photographed looking absolutely smitten as they made out on the rocky shore of the tropical paradise next to lush green vegetation in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here. At one point, the former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, wrapped his right arm around the 26-year-old actress’ behind as she lovingly wrapped her left arm around his tatted neck while they shared a passionate smooch.
