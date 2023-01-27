And Chase Sui Wonders displayed plenty of PDA at a weekend getaway in Hawaii. While wading into the crystal-clear water, the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars renewed romance rumors. Wonders wrapped her arms around the funnyman as they chatted in the ocean before returning to shore, reported Page Six. The twosome shared a sweet smooch once they were dried off and settled on their beach towels. While sitting on the same beach chair, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 26-year-old actress couldn't keep their hands off one another. Wearing floral swim trunks and a black baseball hat, Davidson showed off his tattooed limbs, which were noticeably missing ink dedicated to his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. While dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. Despite this, he didn't seem to be sporting the tattoo in recent photos. His Kardashian tattoo was nowhere to be seen when he relaxed at the beach.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO