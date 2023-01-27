Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
atozsports.com
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
atozsports.com
A young candidate emerges as potential OC for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are still in search a new offensive coordinator. The Todd Downing era is officially over, and fans are ready for a fresh face at play caller. He was one of multiple staff firings for the Titans at the start of this off-season for them. There have been...
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
thecomeback.com
Alabama suffers one of the worst CBB losses in history
One of the biggest upsets of this men’s college basketball season came Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. There, the unranked hometown Sooners emphatically thumped the visiting No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, posting a 93-69 victory (and a court-storming aftermath seen above):. As CBS Sports’ college basketball feed mentioned on Twitter,...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon
USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl
Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
247Sports
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant identified by national media outlet as a future head coach
A Tennessee Vols assistant coach was identified this week by 247Sports as a potential future head coach. 247Sports named nine assistant coaches this week that could become head coaches soon. And they included Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on their list. From 247Sports:. This may be an outside-the-box pick, given...
Three Ducks listed in PFF's Top-101 players in college football
As the offseason progresses and spring football draws near, Oregon finds itself amid a roster reconstruction. Oregon is adding, as of now, 38 players via the transfer portal or high school recruiting and has already lost more than 20 players to the portal. While scholarship math puts them over the 85 scholarship threshold, Dan Lanning and company are certainly putting their fingerprints all over the roster.
Tennessee guard Kidd Brizek enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee Volunteers guard Kidd Brizek has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz. Brizek was a freshman with the Vols with this season being his first as a walk-on with the team, joining as an unranked high school prospect from Powdersville High School in South Carolina. In high school, he averaged 23 points and nine rebounds per game and earned All-State honors as a senior. He played zero minutes for Tennessee in his career.
Davison Igbinosun transfer: Ohio State gets Crystal Ball for Ole Miss CB, portal's best-available player
Ohio State is the favorite for Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, who put in a Crystal Ball pick for the Buckeyes Monday. A four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, Igbinosun announced his departure from Ole Miss Jan. 14 and is ranked as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal. Others teams involved with Igbinosun include Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee.
Bracketology: Updated Oklahoma State résumé for 2023 NCAA Tournament
STILLWATER, Okla. — With less than a month and a half remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma State remains on the outside looking in for most Bracketology projections. However, the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) remain firmly on the bubble. Oklahoma State owns two quality...
247Sports
