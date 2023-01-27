Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 58
Albany 71, Fergus Falls 38
Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49
Avail Academy 44, Community of Peace 8
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 63, Kittson County Central 47
Braham 55, Hinckley-Finlayson 39
Caledonia 64, La Crescent 41
Cambridge-Isanti 56, Princeton 26
Carlton 39, McGregor 29
Centennial 78, Coon Rapids 30
Champlin Park 53, Blaine 42
Chatfield 72, Lewiston-Altura 59
Cleveland 52, Madelia 35
Cook County 59, Silver Bay 38
Cromwell 47, Floodwood 32
Crookston 47, East Grand Forks 44, OT
DeLaSalle 76, Richfield 31
Delano 52, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51
Detroit Lakes 57, Aitkin 14
Dover-Eyota 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
Duluth East 58, Bemidji 55
Duluth Marshall 76, Cloquet 54
Elk River 83, Totino-Grace 50
Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 30
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23
Goodhue 68, Cannon Falls 30
Grand Meadow 63, Lanesboro 40
Grand Rapids 57, Proctor 43
Hancock 73, Battle Lake 33
Hastings 41, Simley 22
Henning 65, Pillager 32
Hillcrest Lutheran 74, Ashby 25
Holdingford 68, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64
Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 11
Houston 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 26
Jordan 64, Hutchinson 39
Kelliher/Northome 69, Blackduck 29
Kimball 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 57
Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Nicollet 33
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Sibley East 41
MACCRAY 56, Ortonville 26
Mabel-Canton 46, Southland 37
Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 49
Maple Grove 68, Anoka 50
Martin County West 49, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 40
Mesabi East 64, International Falls 51
Mille Lacs Co-op 45, East Central 38
Minneapolis North 67, Minneapolis Edison 37
Monticello 68, North Branch 31
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 40, Osakis 39
Mounds Park Academy 48, West Lutheran 42
Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Deer River 39
Nova Classical Academy 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 17
Paynesville 48, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34
Perham 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 38
Pine City 76, Rush City 57
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, St. Charles 51
Red Wing 45, Rochester Century 41
Rock Ridge 67, Cherry 42
Rogers 73, Spring Lake Park 52
Rothsay 55, Underwood 29
Royalton 58, Maple Lake 28
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 54, Sleepy Eye 51
South Ridge 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 42
Spectrum 57, North Lakes Academy 23
Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 54
St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 48
St. John’s Prep 57, North Lakes Academy 23
St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Harding 35
St. Paul Highland Park 46, Washington Tech 26
St. Peter 58, Belle Plaine 37
Stewartville 83, Lake City 47
Swanville 51, Benson 10
Tartan 50, Hill-Murray 28
Tri-City United 70, LeSueur-Henderson 33
Two Harbors 64, Greenway 48
Visitation 62, St. Anthony 38
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 75, Warroad 48
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Parkers Prairie 55
Win-E-Mac 45, Bagley 31
Windom 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54
Worthington 77, Albert Lea 59
Yellow Medicine East 74, Wabasso 71
Zimmerman 81, Rocori 75
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bigfork vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ccd.
Cass Lake-Bena vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Red Lake Falls vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Paul Central vs. St. Paul Johnson, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0