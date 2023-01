PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Patrick Brennan scored six points in overtime to help the Pittsfield boys basketball team earn a 71-8 win over Wahconah on Monday night. Makai Shepardson scored a team-high 27 points to lead the Generals, who gave up a 35-23 half-time lead but rallied to improve to 11-3 this winter with their second straight win.

