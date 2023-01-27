Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34
Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55
Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26
Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39
Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28
Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41
John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21
Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43
St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark’s 30
Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23
Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
