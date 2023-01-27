Thursday’s Scores

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.

