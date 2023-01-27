ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark’s 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

The Associated Press

