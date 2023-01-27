Read full article on original website
‘The Boogeyman’ Trailer: A New Stephen King Adaptation Comes To Life Thanks To The ‘A Quiet Life’ Writers
Stephen King horror films and his macabre I.P. have always done well in Hollywood— “The Shining,” “Carrie,” “Firestarter,” “Misery,” “Cujo,” “Pet Sematary,” and more—but there’s no denying a new King resurgence has happened in the last fifteen years with a lot of remakes (“Firestarter,” “Carrie,” “Pet Sematary”) some of them incredible successful (the “IT” franchise), some sequels to classic works (“Doctor Sleep”), and much-anticipated adaptations that didn’t quite work (“The Dark Tower”). No matter how these films have done at the box office, the King renaissance is real and ongoing. And the latest is “The Boogeyman,” an upcoming American supernatural horror film based on King’s 1978 short story of the same name.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn Is “Completely Rebooting” The DC Universe: “He’s Starting From Scratch”
What will James Gunn and Peter Safran, newly installed co-CEOs of DC Studios, do with their upcoming slate of superhero features? Rumors are swirling that we will find out the first step in the DC Universe process on Tuesday when WB is supposedly going to reveal the beginning stages of the new DC Studios slate. However, until then, why not listen to Dave Bautista, a frequent collaborator and close friend of Gunn, as he explains what to expect? Namely, a full-on DC Universe reboot.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Another Netflix Whodunnit Comedy
If we’re going to look at pioneers in the streaming space, while we want to namecheck David Fincher who took “House Of Cards” to Netflix in 2013—one of the first big A-list talent milestones in the streaming era—not far behind him has to be comedian Adam Sandler. When Netflix started hyper analyzing its data in the early 2010s, its algorithms told them that Sandler’s movies were super popular globally. So before Sandler even really knew what streaming was or its possibilities—at least according to him in a couple of recent interviews—Netflix came to him with a huge deal and the idea of doing a half dozen films for them.
Contest: ‘The Fabelmans,’Win A Digital Copy of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Drama
Oscar nominations are out and the countdown is on! We have 43 days for everyone to catch up on any nominees that may have been missed and what better way to do that than by winning a digital film to stream right from your living room?! Just in time to make that a reality, we have two copies of “The Fabelmans” to give away.
Did The 2024 Oscars Begin At Sundance?
After making history in 2022 with “CODA,” its first world premiere to win Best Picture, the Sundance Film Festival had a slightly disappointing Oscar tally for 2023. The festival didn’t make the Best Picture cut, but “Living” landed an Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Bill Nighy) nomination. And, once again, Sundance dominated the documentary category with four nominees: “All That Breathes,” “Fire of Love,” “A House Made of Splinters” and “Navalny.” It also landed documentary short and animated short nominations with “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “The Flying Sailor,” respectively. But now that the 2023 edition of the festival has come to an end, will Sundance make an award season comeback in 2024? Maybe.
Brandon Cronenberg Says ‘Infinity Pool’ NC-17 Cut Will Be Released At Some Point
Just a couple of weeks ago, the folks at Sundance were startled by Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool.” Not only is it another mind-bending feature from one of the most experimental, somewhat mainstream filmmakers working today, but he surprised everyone with an NC-17 cut of the film. This is a different version than what was just released this past weekend in theaters, which carried a more typical R rating. Alas, if you watched the R-rated version and were hoping for something a bit… more, then you’re in luck. Probably.
Timothée Chalamet Is Pining Over Apple TV+ Yet Again In A New Video For The Streamer
Almost two weeks ago, Apple TV+ went viral thanks to a silly ad that was released starring Timothée Chalamet. In the ad, Chalamet is surrounded by all of these announcements of Apple TV+ content with some of the biggest names in Hollywood… except him. So, he sits around doing the whole Timothée Chalamet thing, looking all handsome and staring off, wondering why Apple TV+ won’t give him a call. Well, fresh off that viral sensation, Apple TV+ and a wistful Chalamet are back with yet another ad.
Jordan Peele Is “Glad” He Didn’t Make ‘Akira’ But Is Excited To See It Happen Someday
One of the most difficult films to get made over the past few decades has been a live-action version of the groundbreaking Japanese manga, “Akira.” Over the years, plenty of actors and directors have been signed on and eventually departed the project. One of the most recent big pushes to get it made was with Jordan Peele as the filmmaker, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. And speaking about the project now, Peele is happy he didn’t actually get to make “Akira.”
Amazon Will Make A ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie That Will Connect With Streaming Series
Once MGM Studios lost the rights to adapt the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise, the future of all the projects in development became very uncertain. Then there was a high-profile scramble for a buyer to make themselves the new home of the IP, and well, it looks like Amazon has landed the rights. That grants them the ability to make both television series and new films featuring the British globetrotting treasure hunter Lara Croft.
