Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utrockets.com
Rockets Win Three Events at Tiffin Invitational
TIFFIN, Ohio – Freshman Paris Gosha took home the 60m crown and added a second-place finish in the 200m to lead the Toledo women's track & field team at the Tiffin Invitational on Saturday. Gosha completed the 60m race in 7.84, coming within .04 of her personal best time...
utrockets.com
Rockets Destroy the Dukes, 6-1
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Toledo women's tennis team won its third-straight match Saturday after defeating Duquesne 6-1. The Rockets improve to 2-0 on the road, after yesterday's 5-2 win at Youngstown State, and improve their overall record to 4-1 this season. "The energy was great today, which is hard...
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
utrockets.com
Football Signing Day Show to Air on ESPN3 Wednesday at Noon
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo football program will air its 2023 National Signing Day Show on ESPN3 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Mark Beier will host the show along with Rocket Head Coach Jason Candle and the Toledo coaching staff. Candle and his staff will show highlights and offer analysis of all signees and transfer students from the 2023 recruiting class.
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
13abc.com
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
13abc.com
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route. It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash....
13abc.com
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above related video was first published last week and is regarding a separate crime involving a teen. Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m....
whbc.com
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky
The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
bgindependentmedia.org
Convention of States meeting to be held in Perrysburg
Convention of States is holding a meeting at the Way Public Library in Perrysburg on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Katherine Clark, the District 75 Captain, will be hosting the meeting. She will be sharing new strategies for the new year and news from Columbus. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari...
13abc.com
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
BG antique collectors share their passion for over 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Flea Market has been going strong for 53 years. The market, which takes place at the Wood County Fairgrounds, is typically open the third weekend of the month from September through May. Dan Condon is the first-year owner and operator. Condon worked...
Are the days numbered for Uncle John's Pancake House? Why we could soon see the end of an era
TOLEDO, Ohio — Uncle John's Pancake House has been stacking pancakes for 60 years, but business may soon come to a close as the west Toledo staple contemplates an offer to sell their location to the car wash next door. If sold, the property on Secor Road will be...
One deceased, one injured after crash in Old West End early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a crash in the Old West End that resulted in one injury and one death early Sunday. According to a report, at approximately 2:05 a.m., a vehicle heading northwest on Monroe Street and went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and struck a light pole.
Comments / 0