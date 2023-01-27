Read full article on original website
Route 441 in Lancaster County reopens to traffic
Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway. The detour associated with the closure is lifted, according to a Pa. Department of...
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
WGAL
Route 441 shut down for emergency repairs in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Route 441 remains closed for emergency repairs in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions in Columbia between Charlestown Road and Blue Lane. Crews are working to repair a retaining wall. Detours for Route 441 closure. Northbound traffic can take Route 999 east to...
Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility to test its warning system this week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Constellation Energy Generation announced it will test the warning system in and around the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test,...
Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WGAL
Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
local21news.com
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
abc27.com
York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
WGAL
UPDATE: Lancaster County missing person located safe
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police confirm, missing man found safe. State police say a man missing since Saturday may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to state police, 60-year-old James A. Love was last seen in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, around 10 a.m. Saturday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
WGAL
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County
Police say a person was struck by a vehicle on Route 322 Friday night in Swatara Township. The pedestrian was hit just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mushroom Hill Road, according to police. They say the victim was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on this incident...
local21news.com
Crews on scene battling barn blaze in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene trying to subdue a raging fire that damaged a barn earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the scene at around 12:37 p.m. for reports of a barn fire. The fire, which happened on the first block...
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
WGAL
Burning vehicle rolls away after crash, hits house in Dauphin County
PAXTANG, Pa. — A burning vehicle rolled away after a crash and hit a house in Dauphin County, according to police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of South 29th Street of Paxtang. One of the vehicles caught fire, and...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
FOX 43
