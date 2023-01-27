ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

tourcounsel.com

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners

CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio

If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
CLEVELAND, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Akron, Ohio

Places to visit in Akron, OH. Akron, Ohio, is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and tourist attractions. It’s an exciting mix of old-world charm and modern flair. If you’re considering a vacation to the Akron, Ohio, area, here are a few places you can visit to enjoy nature and culture while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. One place to check out is the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This park is a unique blend of nature, art, and history. It’s a great way to get out of the city and enjoy peace.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Take a walk and explore the beauty of Winter Waterfalls

The Cleveland Metroparks is home to many scenic waterfalls and winter offers a unique time to explore the beauty of snow and ice on these works of nature. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the Winter Waterfall Hiking Series offered by the Cleveland Metroparks. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years. The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s immersed in a new magical world of Disney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to celebrate a whole new world of Disney Animation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us along on his journey through the magic, the movies and the songs of Disney’s iconic stories at Disney Animation Immersive Experience. To learn more and get ticket information click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
thelandcle.org

Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
CLEVELAND, OH

