3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
New cookie shop opening in Medina this week
Crumbl Cookies has built a business around pushing the boundaries of one humble baked good.
Nonprofit accepting donations for prom dress giveaway in Akron
A nonprofit organization is helping high schoolers in Northeast Ohio find the perfect prom dress free of charge.
tourcounsel.com
Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
Is Swenson's confusing customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
What is a landlord’s liability to keep their properties and tenants safe?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Renters and potential renters often have a laundry list of wants and needs, such as the number of bedrooms, carpet or hardwood, square-footage and neighborhood. But it can be easy to forget other important factors like safety. Renters insurance may cover losses inside an individual apartment, but...
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
tourcounsel.com
Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio
If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Akron, Ohio
Places to visit in Akron, OH. Akron, Ohio, is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and tourist attractions. It’s an exciting mix of old-world charm and modern flair. If you’re considering a vacation to the Akron, Ohio, area, here are a few places you can visit to enjoy nature and culture while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. One place to check out is the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This park is a unique blend of nature, art, and history. It’s a great way to get out of the city and enjoy peace.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Take a walk and explore the beauty of Winter Waterfalls
The Cleveland Metroparks is home to many scenic waterfalls and winter offers a unique time to explore the beauty of snow and ice on these works of nature. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the Winter Waterfall Hiking Series offered by the Cleveland Metroparks. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore.
whbc.com
Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years. The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s immersed in a new magical world of Disney
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to celebrate a whole new world of Disney Animation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us along on his journey through the magic, the movies and the songs of Disney’s iconic stories at Disney Animation Immersive Experience. To learn more and get ticket information click here.
Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for Thai food. Since I was in Parma, I went to Lotus Thai House. The restaurant is small - I actually missed it when I drove by it for the first time - and has an unassuming exterior.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Falls communty looks for solutions after soccer field is vandalized
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local soccer club is still searching for answers after the soccer field they use at Waterworks Park was vandalized. “It’s a hard bullet to take,” William Antunez, who coaches the 8-year-old group for the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club, said. A driver or...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Nashville Chicken In Canton
Famous chicken tenders! The Howlin Bird is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
