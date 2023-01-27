Read full article on original website
Related
New cookie shop opening in Medina this week
Crumbl Cookies has built a business around pushing the boundaries of one humble baked good.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Take a walk and explore the beauty of Winter Waterfalls
The Cleveland Metroparks is home to many scenic waterfalls and winter offers a unique time to explore the beauty of snow and ice on these works of nature. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the Winter Waterfall Hiking Series offered by the Cleveland Metroparks. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore.
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
akronohiomoms.com
2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!
Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s immersed in a new magical world of Disney
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to celebrate a whole new world of Disney Animation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us along on his journey through the magic, the movies and the songs of Disney’s iconic stories at Disney Animation Immersive Experience. To learn more and get ticket information click here.
Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
Is Swenson's confusing customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Nonprofit accepting donations for prom dress giveaway in Akron
A nonprofit organization is helping high schoolers in Northeast Ohio find the perfect prom dress free of charge.
medinacountylife.com
WED FEB 1 Natural Discoveries - Schleman Nature Preserve Easy Walk Event
Wednesday, February 1 - Natural Discoveries - Schleman Nature Preserve - 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for an easy walk to observe the unfolding of nature all year long in the parks. Natural Discoveries is an award-based series of free nature programs designed for ages seven to adult. No registration required.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Dope Boy Chic Exhibition at Deep Roots Experience Art Gallery
Deep Roots Experience's latest exhibition "Dope Boy Chic" opens today at 6pm. Here's what we saw at the Gallery's curated dinner preview and conversation with some of the artists.
couponingwithrachel.com
BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
cleveland19.com
Crocker Park Ice Festival happening this weekend
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Steer clear of the winter blues this Saturday and Sunday during the Crocker Park Ice Festival, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. According to a news release, ice sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park for visitors to explore between shopping, dining, and playing.
Lake County pizza shop hosts fundraiser for woman injured in holiday storm
Janay Johnson’s family and community are rallying around her as she faces a long road of recovery after being stranded for hours in a December snow drift.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Rusty is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Comments / 0