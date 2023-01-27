ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Take a walk and explore the beauty of Winter Waterfalls

The Cleveland Metroparks is home to many scenic waterfalls and winter offers a unique time to explore the beauty of snow and ice on these works of nature. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the Winter Waterfall Hiking Series offered by the Cleveland Metroparks. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronohiomoms.com

2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!

Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s immersed in a new magical world of Disney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to celebrate a whole new world of Disney Animation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us along on his journey through the magic, the movies and the songs of Disney’s iconic stories at Disney Animation Immersive Experience. To learn more and get ticket information click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners

CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

WED FEB 1 Natural Discoveries - Schleman Nature Preserve Easy Walk Event

Wednesday, February 1 - Natural Discoveries - Schleman Nature Preserve - 10 to 11 a.m. Join us for an easy walk to observe the unfolding of nature all year long in the parks. Natural Discoveries is an award-based series of free nature programs designed for ages seven to adult. No registration required.
MEDINA, OH
couponingwithrachel.com

BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Crocker Park Ice Festival happening this weekend

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Steer clear of the winter blues this Saturday and Sunday during the Crocker Park Ice Festival, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. According to a news release, ice sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park for visitors to explore between shopping, dining, and playing.
WESTLAKE, OH

