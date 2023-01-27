Read full article on original website
cottagesgardens.com
Frank Sinatra’s Famous Palm Desert Retreat ‘Villa Maggio’ Will Soon Grace the Market
With one of Frank Sinatra’s most beloved songs titled “New York, New York,” some may be surprised to learn that the iconic singer built himself a hilltop retreat far away from the Big Apple in Palm Desert, California. However, history and pop culture buffs know that the Palm Springs area was a favorite spot for high-profile figures in the mid-20th century, from Bing Crosby (Sinatra’s rival) to President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.
Memorial concert fundraiser to be held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels, who died of a heart attack last year, in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert is set to be held from 12:30...
Empire Polo Club in Indio hosts Southwest Arts Festival
The 36th annual Southwest Arts Festival, hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, began Thursday in Indio, featuring more than 225 artists. The four-day festival will be held until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51. Tickets for...
QSR magazine
Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
nbcpalmsprings.com
College of the Desert Invites Public To Faculty & Staff Art Exhibition and Reception
College of the Desert announces that a new exhibition of artwork by faculty and staff is on display January 30 through February 16 at the Marks Art Center. There will also be an artist’s reception from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, February 2. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided, according to the news release.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City To Improve Four Parks This Spring
Cathedral City has plans to improve four of their soccer and fitness parks. The renovations will begin this spring. These repairs and upgrades will cover a wide variety of things, from worn-out exercise equipment to playground resurfacing. “I think it’s good for the wellness of the world, for the community,...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs
If you're planning to visit this desert oasis, don't make these errors during your travels.
localemagazine.com
From Vintage Markets to Hockey Games, Here Are 8 Things to Experience in the Desert This February
Fill Your Calendar With These Exciting Events and Happenings!. When the cooler weather begins to dance through the desert air, there’s a shift away from the standard sprawl-out-by-the-pool afternoon. While the temps in Greater Palm Springs are still mild even in the dead of winter, there’s so much more to do than sip poolside cocktails. From catching a hockey game at the all-new Acrisure Arena to touring the city’s midcentury modern architecture, we’ve got you covered on some good old-fashioned February fun!
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
nbcpalmsprings.com
HOA Workshop To Explore Common Issues For Managers and Residents
Leaders, managers and residents of homeowners associations in Indio are invited to a free workshop on Saturday, February 11, to learn about management best practices, jurisdiction issues, and compliance with local and state regulations, according to the press release from the Coachella Valley Community Associations Institute. The free HOA Workshop...
nbcpalmsprings.com
CSUSB Students Experiencing Food Insecurity Receive Grant at Palm Desert Campus
Kelly Levy, Charities director, BIGHORN Golf Club (center) presents a check to Michelle Skiljan, senior director of Philanthropy, Foundation and Corporate Relations, CSUSB (left) and Terri Anderson, director, Basic Needs & Student Support, CSUSB (right) on Jan. 11, 2023. BIGHORN Cares has donated $5,000 to support the DEN food pantry...
North Indian Canyon Drive reopened
North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened after it was previously closed Sunday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopened appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding...
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
KRON4
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
