The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO