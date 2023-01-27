Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
nittanysportsnow.com
Recruits React to Penn State’s Junior Day
Penn State has its third consecutive Junior Day this weekend, hosting many top recruits. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” Penn State’s visitors weren’t limited to the Class of 2024. Players from multiple classes came to campus to meet up with James Franklin and his staff.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State A Finalist For 2025 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State completed their third Junior Day this past weekend and are hoping to add a big-time player because of it. 2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews visited Penn State over the weekend and plans on making his college decision later this morning. No word on who Matthews will select...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 28
Update (5:28 PM)- **While attending Junior Day, Penn State extended an offer to 2024 wide receiver Sage Clawges from Oakdale, Connecticut. This is his first Power 5 offer. **While attending Penn State Junior Day, Laurel j Highlands 2025 athlete Antwan Black received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This is the first D-1 offer for Black.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Remember Shrewsberry’s Post-Rutgers Words if Penn State Goes Dancing
If Penn State basketball makes it to the NCAA Tournament, Sunday’s 81-59 win over Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center will be remembered as a big deal. Perhaps the most memorable thing about Penn State’s domination of Juwan Howard and co. was its 18-0 first half run. As...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61
STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Adds Khali Ahmad to Recruiting Department
Former Syracuse director of recruiting Khali Ahmad had joined Penn State football’s staff, he announced Friday afternoon. Ahmad will be an assistant recruiting coordinator on coach James Franklin’s staff. He’d been working at Syracuse since last February, spending a lot of time recruiting in New Jersey. “Orange...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
nittanysportsnow.com
RBY’s pin Sparks Penn State Wrestling in Massive win Over Iowa
It was likely that Penn State wrestling was going to be down at the halfway point through Friday’s huge 1 vs. 2 dual meet with Iowa. The question was how much would it be down?. Turned out it was only 11-9 after five bouts, in large part due to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Victory Over Iowa Sets Up Nittany Lions With Path to NCAA Tournament
Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions came out victorious in the Clash of the Titans on Friday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. No. 1 Penn State took down its Big Ten rival, No. 2 Iowa, after working around an early deficit and multiple hiccups to hand the Hawkeyes their first dual meet loss of the season.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Takeaways from Iowa Win
No. 1 Penn State wrestling fought off an elite foe in No. 2 Iowa Friday night. Here are three takeaways from season’s biggest dual meet. Shades of when Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson pulled Mark Hall’s redshirt at Iowa, the Penn State boss removed freshman Levi Haines’s redshirt in Friday’s duel. Hall took on No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht. In the first period, Haines grabbed Siebrecht’s left leg, but a potentially dangerous call was made after the two scrabbled. Haines started the second period on bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. The two jockeyed for position for the rest of the period, with Haines keeping that 1-0 lead. In the final period, Siebrecht, now starting on bottom, escaped, tying the score at one. With time winding down, Haines scored a takedown on a beautiful duck under (the Mark Hall special) to push the score to 3-1. After the two went out of bounds and returned to the center of the mat, Siebrecht scored another escape to pull to within one.
WJAC TV
State College: People protest Tyre Nichols deadly incident, react to released video
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — After the Friday-night release of the video depicting Tyre Nichols' deadly interaction with five Memphis police officers, those in State College and at Penn State University protested against the incident and police brutality, Saturday afternoon. The video shows police hitting Nichols at least nine...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
