WVNews
Maier Foundation sends $1M gift to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia nonprofit the Maier Foundation has gifted $1 million to West Virginia University in a bid to reduce the number of students who start college in Morgantown but leave within two semesters of getting a degree. The funding will support the new Mountaineer...
WVNews
West Virginia DNR stocks trout in 7 locations, including Bridgeport's Deegan & Hinkle lakes
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that waters at seven locations were stocked last week. Trout stocking occurred at Deegan and Hinkle lakes in Bridgeport, Kings Creek, the Pennsboro Reservoir, Tomlinson Run, Tomlinson Run Lake and Tracy Lake.
WVNews
'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest "town hall" event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
WVNews
Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
WVNews
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
WVNews
Edwards earns ICMA Credentialed Manager designation
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Edwards, city manager of the city of Shinnston, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Edwards is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
WVNews
Delk joins the WLU Foundation as executive director
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Liberty University Foundation Board of Directors recently selected Wheeling resident Betsy Delk to serve as its executive director. “The WLU Foundation is pleased to welcome Betsy to this leadership role. She is very experienced with boards, fundraising, and with development. We are confident in her ability and feel certain that she will be a good fit for West Liberty University into the future,” said John Dolan, chairman of the WLU Foundation Board of Directors.
WVNews
The Donut Spot opening in Buckhannon (West Virginia) set for Friday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A classic spot for fresh pastries will be open later this week in downtown Buckhannon. Dave Allen, Par Mar's community relations director, confirmed plans for a Friday opening of the former Donut Shop location at 51 North Locust St. The new restaurant will be called The Donut Spot.
WVNews
WVU has lineup options
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Winning three out of four games — two of them over nationally ranked opponents — seems to indicate a turnaround in what had been a tumultuous season for West Virginia. It does, however, complicate things for coach Bob Huggins as he enters...
WVNews
Betty S. Heavner, local business woman and family matriarch, passes
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Betty S. Heavner, age 81, of Buckhannon, died Monday, January 30, 2023, after a lengthy illness, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 5, 1941, at Alexander, WV, a daughter of the late Loyal Creed and Maureen Delta Snyder Reger. On October 2, 1959, she was united in marriage to the Rev. Robert F. Heavner, who survives.
WVNews
Michael Dennis O'Leary
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brian O’Leary.
WVNews
Notre Dame High School, St. Mary's Elementary begin Catholic Schools Week celebrations in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Through Friday, Notre Dame High School and St. Mary's Elementary will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week. National Catholic Schools Week is a celebration and show of thankfulness for Catholic education.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
Juanita Jo DeBerry
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Jo DeBerry, 66, of Meadowbrook, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born October 1, 1956, in Clarksburg to the late Offie Ruck Heater and Nellie Blanche Bunnell.
WVNews
Barbara Skipper
SWANTON — Barbara Lee Skipper, 78, of Swanton went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born June 24, 1944 in Cumberland, she was a daughter of the late, Alexander “Junior” Harvey and Wanda (Lee) Harvey.
WVNews
WVU-TCU rematch will be decided in trenches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It came out of the clouds, really, this sudden revival of West Virginia's basketball fortunes. Two weeks ago, the Mountaineers had lost five straight games to open the Big 12 season 0-5. Erik Stevenson, whom they had leaned on so heavily during a 10-2 start, was off his feed and awaiting them in the Coliseum was a red-hot TCU team ranked 14th in the nation and coached by Bob Huggins' old nemesis from Pitt, Jamie Dixon.
WVNews
Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary's Elementary celebrate Catholic Schools Week
Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary's Elementary in Clarksburg are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week this week. Starting with Get Your Plaid to Church day on Sunday, students celebrated 'Merica Monday with patriotic outfits while also starting school with a living Rosary.
WVNews
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
WVNews
Oakland structure fire under investigation
OAKLAND — An Oakland structure fire is under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office. According to a press release, the fire occurred on Jan. 29 around 9:38 a.m.at 451 Bray School Road.
WVNews
This Week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 30, 2010 — Bob Huggins’ third Mountaineer men’s basketball squad (31-7) broke a four-game losing streak to Louisville by overcoming an 11-point deficit with 6:57 remaining to triumph over the Cardinals 77-74 before a crowd of 12,471 fans at the WVU Coliseum. Da’Sean Butler, who scored West Virginia’s last five points including a short jumper with six seconds left, finished with 27 points. Kevin Jones (16 points, five boards) and Devin Ebanks (11 rebounds, nine points and four assists) also starred for the Mountaineers.
