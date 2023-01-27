MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It came out of the clouds, really, this sudden revival of West Virginia's basketball fortunes. Two weeks ago, the Mountaineers had lost five straight games to open the Big 12 season 0-5. Erik Stevenson, whom they had leaned on so heavily during a 10-2 start, was off his feed and awaiting them in the Coliseum was a red-hot TCU team ranked 14th in the nation and coached by Bob Huggins' old nemesis from Pitt, Jamie Dixon.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO