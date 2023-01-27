ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

pethelpful.com

17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All

Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Upworthy

A rescue dog was finally reunited with her puppies after she refused to leave the corner of a room

People surrender animals to Humane Societies for all kinds of reasons, but many do it because they don't feel like they can properly care for their animals anymore. It could be that they have to move to a home that doesn't allow pets or they lost a job, making caring for an animal difficult. Two small dogs were surrendered to Marin Humane Society in Novato, California and the female had recently given birth to puppies. It's not clear if the previous owners felt like they couldn't care for both the older dogs and the puppies so they just kept the puppies, or if something else prompted the drop-off. Either way, this mama dog was in distress after being left at the shelter without her babies. She refused to leave the corner of the large kennel and just looked so sad. The employees felt for the sweet mama dog and decided to do some detective work to see if they could figure out where the puppies were located.
NOVATO, CA
CatTime

Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption

Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.
LOUISA, KY
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Furry Friends Looking for a Furever Home

Meet Trudie and Hamlin, brother and sister German Shepard & Rottweiler mixes that are looking for their forever home. Both are available for adoption at the Elk County Animal Shelter. Hamlin is described as calm and social loving a good scratch while his sister Trudie is energetic and friendly. Both...
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Doberman Mix — The Great Doberman Shepherd

Let’s talk about the German Shepherd Doberman mix!. This lovely, mutt-like pooch is actually a designer dog, created by crossing the German Shepherd with the Doberman Pinscher. Commonly known as the Doberman Shepherd, this hybrid dog has a lot of interesting traits that it picked up from both of...
AOL Corp

‘Wobbly cat’ Elvis is foster king to more than 100 kittens

Foster kittens can’t help falling in love with a "wobbly cat" named Elvis. Elvis started life as a foster himself back in 2013, when his mother and four siblings landed at the local animal shelter in Louisa, Kentucky. Volunteer Beverly Pack knew they’d be better off in a home environment and chose to foster the entire family.
LOUISA, KY
pupvine.com

Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong

Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.

