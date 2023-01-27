Read full article on original website
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out – Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Camden To Host U.S. National Toboggan Championship This Weekend
Thousands will descend on the picturesque town of Camden, as the Camden Snow Bowl will play host to the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships this weekend. According to their website, camdensnowbowl.com, the events will kick off Thursday evening, from 5 PM to 11 PM, with a Winter Jamobourree at the Rockport Opera House.
The 2023 Belfast ‘Cabin Fever Reliever’ Is This Saturday
We have recently had some weather that might be making you a little antsy to do something, anything! If you love a little retail therapy, and love to support local businesses, the town of Belfast has just the event for you!. Head to Downtown Belfast, for the Annual Cabin Fever...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
Bargain Hunters Can Save Big With Orrington’s Endless Yard Sale
Orrington Old Home Week organizers have announced the dates for the Endless Yard Sale, when the entire town hosts sales at their homes. If you've never been to an endless yard sale, it works like this. Residents of Orrington have the opportunity to hold sales at their homes, for no charge. They just register their sales with the town of Orrington so they can be included on a town-wide map that's made available to shoppers. If you love to go to yard sales, this is a chance for you to hit dozens of them within one community.
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
Did You Know Bangor’s Best Sledding Spot Used to Be A Dump?
Let's get the weird detail out of the way... When I was a kid, there were a few spots around Bangor that were legendary for sledding. you could slide in front of the Bangor Theological Seminary, which was a nice gradual, dependable spot. There was also Davenport Park, on the corner of 1st Street and Cedar. In my family, we called it Rocky Dundee, because all the little bumps in the hill made you fly in every direction. Why we called it that, I'm not totally sure.
Check Out Bangor’s Glory Days With All These Cool Vintage Postcards
I'm a sucker for cool old things. When I was a teenager, I lived in my grandparent's house on 4th Street in Bangor. It was a big old house with a damp, granite walled basement, and a musty old attic, with two floors of living in between. And honestly, it was the basement and the attic that I was generally most interested in hanging out in.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
Happy 70th Birthday To Our Friends At WABI TV-5
We have been very fortunate to have a great relationship with the good people at WABI for many, many years. People like Tim Throckmorton, Craig Colson, and of course, the great Todd Simcox, are local legends around these parts, and they are three personal friends of mine, whom I was lucky to enough to meet from my time here at Townsquare Media.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Dave Matthews Band To Play the Bangor Waterfront This June
You can add another big show to the list of this year's concert lineup at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Just released today, the Dave Matthews Band will be returning to Maine and playing the Bangor waterfront in June. According to the band's website, they will kick off their 2023 Tour...
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine
According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
Four Cows Die When Heavy Snow Collapses Cattle Barn in Union, Maine
It was just before dawn Thursday morning when a large barn in Union collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. In the barn at the time of the cave-in were dozens of animals including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey. Owners of the Green Meadow Farm, where the...
A Mainer Offers Tips For Driving In A Crappy Snow Storm
Based on what I have seen so far this winter, many of you could use these pointers!. To say that winter driving in Maine is an experience like no other would be understating it. Even after years of driving, I still get nervous just driving from the studio here in Brewer, to the west side of Bangor, when there is significant snowfall on the roads. When you factor in navigating the interstate, it's twice as terrifying.
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters
Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
$5.9M Vinalhaven Property Has 2 Stunning Homes on 200+ Acres
A property for sale in Vinalhaven includes two homes on over 200 acres, opening the possibility for rental or Airbnb income, plus a flock of sheep. When I started looking through this listing on realtor.com, I was struck by the beauty of the house and the craftsmanship that went into the woodwork and stone fireplaces. But then I realized, as I scrolled through the pictures, that there was another kitchen and a much different living space. That's when I realized that it's not one, but two homes included in this property. And it's not like one is the grand house and the other is a simple guest house. Both houses are stunning.
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
