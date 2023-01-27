ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

stevenspoint.news

A purpose-driven education

STEVENS POINT – On Jan. 19, UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Tom Gibson gave his State of the University Address in Michelsen Hall of the Noel Fine Arts Center, where he imparted the college’s 2022 accomplishments and impact and plans for 2023. Gibson said that enrollment at UW-Stevens Point has...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for bitterly cold conditions and wind chills that could range from -20° to -35°. With these types of frigid conditions, frostbite could occur in 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
939thegame.com

Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
STEVENS POINT, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s family spread out

The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice

PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down

(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Yenter receives white coat

GRAND FORKS, ND – Emily Yenter, of Amherst Junction, was among 32 University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) physician assistant (PA) students to begin the clinical portion of their studies in an effort to earn their master of physician assistant studies degree. To celebrate...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Boots

Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.
WAUSAU, WI
NBC26

Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
MERRILL, WI

