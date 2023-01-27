Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
A purpose-driven education
STEVENS POINT – On Jan. 19, UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Tom Gibson gave his State of the University Address in Michelsen Hall of the Noel Fine Arts Center, where he imparted the college’s 2022 accomplishments and impact and plans for 2023. Gibson said that enrollment at UW-Stevens Point has...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for bitterly cold conditions and wind chills that could range from -20° to -35°. With these types of frigid conditions, frostbite could occur in 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
WSAW
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WSAW
SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s family spread out
The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County
On Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
WSAW
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While business may be booming in Stevens Point, an even larger business boom is in the making. Multiple businesses will be turning unused, vacant buildings into new stores for shoppers. The businesses are part of a redevelopment project by developers hoping to bring in new...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
stevenspoint.news
Yenter receives white coat
GRAND FORKS, ND – Emily Yenter, of Amherst Junction, was among 32 University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) physician assistant (PA) students to begin the clinical portion of their studies in an effort to earn their master of physician assistant studies degree. To celebrate...
Pet of the Week: Boots
Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.
NBC26
Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
WSAW
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
