Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO