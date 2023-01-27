Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’
New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Manhattan Rooftop Bars | Rooftop Bars in Manhattan, NY
Manhattan is the smallest but most densely populated borough of New York. The district covers the territories of Manhattan Island, Marble Hill, and several islands in the East River. Manhattan is often mistakenly thought of as a synonym for New York, and the city’s history reveals where this misconception comes...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year
Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
6sqft
Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward
The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
stupiddope.com
Get Your Weekend Started: Cannabis Delivery Now Available in All NYC Boroughs
Cannabis enthusiasts in New York City, rejoice! Your weekend just got a little bit better with the news that cannabis delivery is now available in all boroughs of the city. And who better to trust for your cannabis delivery needs than the OG legacy brand and delivery service from Harlem, Uncle Budd NYC?
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin
They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
domino
This Editor’s Harlem Studio Is Closet-less and Tiny, But the Wainscoting Alone Makes Up for It
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hudson Moore was in such a rush when touring his soon-to-be apartment in New York’s Harlem neighborhood last April that he didn’t realize the place was closet-less until after he signed the lease. “I was like, the ceiling height is good, it has wood floors, the paneling is pretty—I’m ready,” recalls Moore, the former brand manager for Schumacher and current design editor for the company’s magazine, Frederic.
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Three sweeping ideas proposed to replace NYC’s old Penn Station, all require moving Madison Square Garden
Architects have unveiled some sweeping ideas to replace the hot underground mess that is New York’s despised Penn Station, from recreating the old rail station to a terminal with a park on part of it. All depend on a common factor — moving Madison Square Garden elsewhere — said...
The new Real Housewife of New Jersey is a Staten Island girl: Danielle Cabral dishes on joining the show
The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (RHONJ) is premiering on Feb. 7 and former Staten Islander, Danielle Cabral, is joining the cast. Danielle may be in Jersey now, but she is a Staten Island girl through and through. A native of both Westerleigh and...
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
What's inside your licensed pot? 7 On Your Side gets a behind-the-scenes look
State officials say there's a big difference between what's being sold at licensed marijuana dispensaries versus unlicensed ones.
Comments / 0