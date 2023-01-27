ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’

New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Manhattan Rooftop Bars | Rooftop Bars in Manhattan, NY

Manhattan is the smallest but most densely populated borough of New York. The district covers the territories of Manhattan Island, Marble Hill, and several islands in the East River. Manhattan is often mistakenly thought of as a synonym for New York, and the city’s history reveals where this misconception comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination

This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year

Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward

The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
STANHOPE, NJ
New York Post

Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin

They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

This Editor’s Harlem Studio Is Closet-less and Tiny, But the Wainscoting Alone Makes Up for It

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hudson Moore was in such a rush when touring his soon-to-be apartment in New York’s Harlem neighborhood last April that he didn’t realize the place was closet-less until after he signed the lease. “I was like, the ceiling height is good, it has wood floors, the paneling is pretty—I’m ready,” recalls Moore, the former brand manager for Schumacher and current design editor for the company’s magazine, Frederic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan

Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy