Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building

A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

The deputy followed the truck onto southbound Interstate 5, where he continued to see the truck swerving and driving across all lanes of traffic.

On suspicions of DUI, the deputy attempted to pull the truck over.

The truck exited at 164th Street in Lynnwood and sped through a red light, returning to southbound Interstate 5.

The truck then exited at 220th Street West, where the deputy performed a successful PIT maneuver.

The deputy then saw the man smoking what appeared to be a pill off a piece of foil.

The driver then put the truck back into gear and fled back onto Interstate 5. He exited again at 205th Street in Shoreline.

The driver drove up a grassy hill, where he nearly collided with an apartment building.

The man exited the truck and attempted to flee on foot, but was chased by the deputy.

As the man attempted to break into the sliding glass door of a home, the deputy eventually apprehended the man.

The 36-year-old Everett man was transported to Snohomish County Jail and booked for DUI, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

