ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeHso_0kTddK7C00

A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

The deputy followed the truck onto southbound Interstate 5, where he continued to see the truck swerving and driving across all lanes of traffic.

On suspicions of DUI, the deputy attempted to pull the truck over.

The truck exited at 164th Street in Lynnwood and sped through a red light, returning to southbound Interstate 5.

The truck then exited at 220th Street West, where the deputy performed a successful PIT maneuver.

The deputy then saw the man smoking what appeared to be a pill off a piece of foil.

The driver then put the truck back into gear and fled back onto Interstate 5. He exited again at 205th Street in Shoreline.

The driver drove up a grassy hill, where he nearly collided with an apartment building.

The man exited the truck and attempted to flee on foot, but was chased by the deputy.

As the man attempted to break into the sliding glass door of a home, the deputy eventually apprehended the man.

The 36-year-old Everett man was transported to Snohomish County Jail and booked for DUI, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police

Tukwila — Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash

SEATTLE — An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find those responsible for stealing from a convenience store last week. On Sunday, Jan. 22, officers were called to a report of a theft at the store on Auburn Way North. Surveillance video shows the...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Marysville RV fire kills woman, severely burns man

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Flames burned through an RV on Sunday night, killing a woman and sending a man to the hospital. Firefighters were called to the RV off 41st Avenue Northeast shortly after 8:30 p.m. Marysville fire crews said they arrived to find the RV engulfed in flames. They...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Credit union robbery suspect arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) announced today that a suspect in a robbery at a credit union in the 1500 block of N State Street was in custody 12 hours later. According to the announcement today, Friday, January 27th, BPD day shift officers responded to a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police investigating after man found dead following shooting in Wallingford

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood late Friday night. Officers responded to the neighborhood after someone called to report that a man had been shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy