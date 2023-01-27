ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes spotted roaming around Magnolia Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Neighbors have reported seeing coyotes roaming around a park in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood.

People say they have spotted three of the animals in Thorndyke Park.

KIRO 7 spoke with a woman who said her partner had a close encounter with one.

“My partner just saw one about two blocks, that way, in the median, just walking my dog. And my dog got very nervous and they had to turn around,” said Alexa Woodard.

KIRO 7 asked Woodard how concerning the sighting was.

“Especially having a dog, I do get a little bit concerned, but it’s also exciting to know that nature is coming back,” said Woodard.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said coyote sightings are common in that area, and that the omnivores tend to be more active during the winter months.

They said neighbors should keep a close eye on children and small pets and that you should never run away from a coyote.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

