an17.com
TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
KPLC TV
Ninth Annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp held at Westlake High School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - High school football players from all over the United States, and even Canada flocked to Westlake, Louisiana on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp. The camp, which began in 2014, got started because the director of the camp; Taiwan Mixon, didn’t have this sort of opportunity when he was younger.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KPLC TV
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KPLC TV
Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
kogt.com
NWS Maps Tornadoes Path
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after being accused of vehicular homicide after a bicyclist was struck and killed near Ellie Benoit Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a...
KPLC TV
10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero. “The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said. Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
