Lake Charles, LA

TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
HAMMOND, LA
KPLC TV

Ninth Annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp held at Westlake High School

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - High school football players from all over the United States, and even Canada flocked to Westlake, Louisiana on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp. The camp, which began in 2014, got started because the director of the camp; Taiwan Mixon, didn’t have this sort of opportunity when he was younger.
WESTLAKE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Opelousas Sr High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

NWS Maps Tornadoes Path

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

