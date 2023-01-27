Read full article on original website
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In San Bernardino
East of Los Angeles, although you’ll find lots of things to do in San Bernardino, the bustling city is a less touristy escape from LA. San Bernardino is both a city and a county, so there are huge amounts to do even after exploring downtown and the main attractions, plus it has the same great weather, restaurants and beautiful nature you’ll find along the West Coast.
newsmirror.net
Another heated Yucaipa City Council meeting, as citizens express opinions on city manager
On Jan. 23, at the Yucaipa special and regular city council meetings, over 100 concerned citizens filled up the council chambers and overflowed into the community room. Some carried signs calling for the recall of Bobby Duncan and Matt Garner and others questioned Mayor Justin Beaver and Chris Venable’s actions at the last city council meeting, where behind closed doors and under the guise of “transparency,” City Manager Ray Casey was “retired” and he and City Attorney David Snow were released from their contracts.
myburbank.com
San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank
At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
ib.tv
Garcia Promotions’ Event in San Bernardino was a Showcase for Saul Rodriguez
SAN BERNARDINO-Saul “Neno” Rodriguez, out of action for nearly three years, returned to the prize ring on Saturday in San Bernardino at the Club Event Center in a Garcia Promotions event. San Bernardino is in the Inland Empire which is two counties just east of Los Angeles. Riverside’s...
QSR magazine
Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
iebusinessdaily.com
Alexander appointed to school board
Felicia Alexander has been appointed to the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board. An adjunct professor at Cal State Long Beach, Alexander replaces Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers, who was elected in to the San Bernardino County School Board in November, according to a statement on the city unified website. A provisional...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
North Indian Canyon Drive reopened
North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened after it was previously closed Sunday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopened appeared first on KESQ.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
foxla.com
San Bernardino homeless count begins
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Around 200 volunteers are fanned out across the city of San Bernardino Thursday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time count. The PITC homeless count surveys the unhoused population in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the federal agency which allocates the bulk of federal funding for fighting homelessness.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
