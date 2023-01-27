Burnard “Wayne” Littleton, age 66, of Ontario Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at Avita Hospital following a hard fought four year battle with cancer. On May 26, 1956 he was born in Mansfield Ohio, the son of the late Burnard Alton Littleton and Jewel F (Duncan) Tidwell. On July 1, 1978 he married Debra G (Cottrell) Littleton in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 44 years of marriage together. Wayne had many hobbies and interests during his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, and working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Beekeeping was a true passion of his and love talking to people about it and teaching others about beekeeping. One of the most important things to Wayne were his grandchildren. Spending time with them was precious to him. Wayne was a kind hearted and gentle man. He would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Whether it was a helping hand or teaching others, he could always be depended on. He always saw the good in people.

