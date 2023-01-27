Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
WHIZ
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
richlandsource.com
Arlene Mary Layman
Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center. Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
richlandsource.com
Robert G. Dockstader II
Robert Garner Dockstader II, 51 of Port Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Rob was born on February 22, 1971, in Galion, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Robinette) Dockstader I, and they survive him in Fremont. To plant a tree in...
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
richlandsource.com
Michelle D. Shrewsbury
Michelle D. Shrewsbury, 50, passed away at her home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Michelle was born on May 12, 1972 in Shelby, Ohio to Fred and Valerie (Ash) Shrewsbury. She was employed by Vermac Industries for over six years. A devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, Michelle dearly loved her family. Cook-outs with her family were one of her favorite things to host. Adventurous, Michelle was always ready and willing to take on a new venture, and road trips. She loved being outdoors; four-wheeling and camping. Michelle was strong willed, determined and slightly stubborn, and stood firm when it came to her beliefs and could not be swayed. She loved music with Fleetwood Mac being one of her favorites that she still used her boom-box to listen to.
richlandsource.com
James Franklin Sauder
James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder. James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in...
WDTN
The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
richlandsource.com
Patchy, freezing drizzle may make area roads slick Sunday night, Monday morning
MANSFIELD — What would a new work week be without a bit of meteorological challenge?. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday night for an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy’s life
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a Chillicothe dispatcher Saturday morning who saved a Ross County deputy’s life in November. At a hotel in Dublin, Chillicothe police dispatcher Taylor Matson was honored by the FOP for rendering first aid and saving Ross County sergeant Eric Kocheran quickly after he was shot. […]
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
Farm and Dairy
Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.
From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
richlandsource.com
Burnard Wayne Littleton
Burnard “Wayne” Littleton, age 66, of Ontario Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at Avita Hospital following a hard fought four year battle with cancer. On May 26, 1956 he was born in Mansfield Ohio, the son of the late Burnard Alton Littleton and Jewel F (Duncan) Tidwell. On July 1, 1978 he married Debra G (Cottrell) Littleton in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 44 years of marriage together. Wayne had many hobbies and interests during his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, and working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Beekeeping was a true passion of his and love talking to people about it and teaching others about beekeeping. One of the most important things to Wayne were his grandchildren. Spending time with them was precious to him. Wayne was a kind hearted and gentle man. He would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Whether it was a helping hand or teaching others, he could always be depended on. He always saw the good in people.
richlandsource.com
Amy B. (Hendershot) Eulett
Amy B. (Hendershot) Eulett, 49, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Amy was born August 1, 1973, in Mansfield, to Bernard T. Hendershot and Patricia A. “Trisha” (Heaton) Hooks. She married Johnie Eulett on October 24, 2015, and he survives. Amy loved her husband and her family. She enjoyed painting ceramics, coloring advanced coloring books, putting craft houses together, karaoke, and reading romance novels.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant closing original location after 32 years, but reopening another
While Chili Verde Cafe is closing its long-standing original location, fans of the concept will still be able to enjoy its enduringly-popular take on the cuisine of New Mexico at its second location. According to to Chili Verde owner Tom Anthony, the restaurant plans to close its original storefront, which...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights dims lights on Lorain
It was a tough night for Lorain which was overmatched by Cleveland Heights in this 62-35 verdict. In recent action on January 21, Cleveland Heights faced off against Maple Heights. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
Comments / 0