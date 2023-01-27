Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO