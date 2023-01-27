Read full article on original website
Just The Faxts
2d ago
It is pretty hypocritical for a certain group to claim to be offended by certain words and the turn around and use them every other sentence daily and in 90% of their music. if it is so damn offensive then no one should be using those words, ever, period. You don't get to have it both ways
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
A Minnesota high school boys basketball game will not tip off as scheduled on Friday after Eden Prairie head coach David Flom was reinstated from suspension for using a racial slur while speaking to his team. North St. Paul’s players decided unanimously not to play against Flom’s team on Friday....
Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...
MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
The University of St. Thomas, a private college in the Twin Cities, generated major buzz last week when it received a $75 million check for a new basketball and hockey arena — the largest university donation in the state of Minnesota and the ninth-largest in college sports history. Read...
An early Saturday contest on the road against Northwestern represented an opportunity for Minnesota to gain some much-needed momentum as they prepare for the second half of their Big Ten slate. The Wildcats did present a stiff challenge, entering the game 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the league, with a chance to move into second place in the Big Ten standings.
ST. PAUL, MN - The 1985 film "That Was Then... This Is Now" placed St. Paul's east side on the national stage, even if for only a short time. The movie showcased the neighborhood's eclectic mix of old and recently built structures along East Seventh Street, places like St. John's hospital, 7-11, 10,000 Auto Parts, and Spanky's Saloon.
ST PAUL, Minn. — More than a hundred people gathered outside the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul to protest against police brutality at 2 p.m. Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence and several other local organizations said the rally was in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, all demanding justice following his death.
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of...
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 1,000 other brave Minnesotans Saturday who jumped into White Bear Lake and raised over $200,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. Got to www.plungemn.org to register for an upcoming plunge.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public School (SPPS) and the University of St. Thomas (UST) are teaming up to create a collaborative learning school to help future teachers and students. Maxfield Elementary in St. Paul will partner with the UST to prepare future teachers by incorporating best...
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SAVAGE, Minnesota — If you're having a meal at Hamilton Ridge Elementary in Savage, your first choice is going to be vegetables. While the location of healthier options in the lunch line is part of the reason, it's also because the Prior Lake-Savage School District uses lunchtime as a learning opportunity.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
If you don't want to wait all the way until late August to get a little taste of the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. Event organizers just announced the Kickoff To Summer At The Fair event for the 2023 season. The event happens around the same time each year...
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
