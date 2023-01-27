Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
News 12
Fire officials: Flames at Jamaican restaurant in Yonkers may have been arson
A fire at a Yonkers restaurant is now being investigated as arson. Fire officials say the blaze destroyed a Yonkers restaurant on Saturday. They say the fire started in the kitchen of a Jamaican restaurant located in the building on New School Street. No one was injured. About 60 residents...
Over 20 people displaced by 3-alarm fire at 2 East Orange homes
East Orange Fire Department Interim Chief Bruce Davis says all residents in the multifamily homes are safe. There were no injuries.
Police: 3 men arrested after drugs found inside Amityville deli
According to police, Juan Hernandez and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla were both found to have drugs while inside the store.
Police: Bronx man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Bushwick
A Bronx man was found dead after a shooting over the weekend, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
News 12
News 12 Exclusive: Man claims catalytic converter was stolen from truck while in impound yard
A man says he has been without his car for over a week after his catalytic converter was stolen. Malanamine Tambadian says when he went to retrieve his pick-up truck from the impound last week, he noticed the car was making noises it usually never makes. He says he was at the impound to retrieve the truck after it was towed from Harlem by the city due to unpaid tickets.
NYPD: Officers, child among 7 hurt in East New York car crash
Authorities say the police officers were attempting to make a traffic stop when they collided with another car carrying a 29-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
Brooklyn anti-gun violence advocate urges residents to be vigilant as he recovers from shooting
Brownsville resident Taronn Sloan found himself at the center of a situation he usually tries to prevent last Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet at his own home at the Tilden Houses.
News 12
Families of those buried in Tinton Falls’ Ruffin Cemetery accuse operators of fraud and deceit
Operators of the 200-year-old Ruffin Cemetery in Tinton Falls saw few burials in recent decades but have now begun burying the remains of hundreds of people in graves marked by little more than small plastic signs. The cemetery's operator says they have every legal right to do what they're doing...
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Officials: Whale dies after washing ashore at Lido Beach
According to officials, the whale is an adult male about 30 to 35 feet long.
News 12
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Animal control recovers more than 20 rabbits from Toms River home
Authorities say officials found more than 20 rabbits living in unsafe conditions on the property of a Toms River home.
Sentencing delayed again for Tyler Flach following second-degree murder conviction
Tyler Flach was supposed to be sentenced in December for the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, which happened during an after-school fight in Oceanside
News 12
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Activists held a rally in Newark Saturday to demand justice for the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Organizers, community members and family members of police brutality victims gathered at the Lincoln statue along Springfield Avenue. The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity. "We...
3 people wanted for stealing wallet, using credit card from purse in Melville
Police say the credit card came from a wallet that two men took from a woman's purse at La Piazza on Walt Whitman Road.
Hempstead reverend encourages civic action in wake of Tyre Nichols's death
In light of Nichols’s violent death, he encouraged congregants to make their voices heard and push for a change in laws.
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
