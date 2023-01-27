ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

News 12

News 12 Exclusive: Man claims catalytic converter was stolen from truck while in impound yard

A man says he has been without his car for over a week after his catalytic converter was stolen. Malanamine Tambadian says when he went to retrieve his pick-up truck from the impound last week, he noticed the car was making noises it usually never makes. He says he was at the impound to retrieve the truck after it was towed from Harlem by the city due to unpaid tickets.
BRONX, NY

