Disney World has been incredibly busy this year with the official closure of Splash Mountain, “new” nighttime shows coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, and TRON opening in just a few months! While we have loved all of this news, it’s no secret that Cast Members are the reason Disney World functions. So today, Disney announced a change for a select few Cast Members.
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
This nice upgrade will make it even easier to find PhotoPass Cast Members! PhotoPass While you’re visiting Disney, let the PhotoPass Photographers take care of photos you’ll treasure for a lifetime. You’ll find Disney PhotoPass Service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. At select attractions and iconic park locations, Disney captures your vacation moments with […]
Dooney & Bourke is whisking fans away to the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth with their latest Parks inspired collection that centers on the charm and whimsy of Fantasyland! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing […]
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Wednesday, February 1st will start a new era of Disney PhotoPass cast members because they have brand-new costumes. Gone are the days of blue pants and white shirts. Now they will wear a green shirt that looks more on the athletic side, which will be great for those hot summer months.
Guests visiting Walt Disney World will be treated to wonderful music and performances once again during this year’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival and their returning Garden Rocks concert series. What’s Happening: The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to return on March 1st, and with it comes the return of the Garden Rocks […]
The corporate campus for Walt Disney Imagineering and other employees in the Parks & Resorts division will soon start to take shape. Thanks to newly-released plans, we now know that the move from California to Florida will proceed as planned, with details about the buildings and design of Disney’s Lake Nona campus coming to light. […]
New food items inspired by the Disney Munchlings line of plush, that themselves are based on food, are now available around Walt Disney World. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening: The […]
Will Trent is back with a new case tonight in the 5th episode of ABC’s hit new crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” We’re pleased to partner with ABC to bring you an advance clip from tonight’s new episode, which features everyone’s favorite TV chihuahua, Betty! Or, as Will calls her in this clip, “Little B.” […]
We love celebrating special occasions at Disney World, and what better way to celebrate than with a new pair of Mickey or Minnie ears?. Disney is forever tempting us to add to our ear collection (they’ve already released 10 new pairs in 20223)! And with ears celebrating events from Lunar New Year to the 100th anniversary, there’s no shortage of ears for all occasions. Today, we found the perfect ears for 2023 graduates!
OFFICIAL opening dates for the most ANTICIPATED attractions, new dining promotions, and AFFORDABLE hotel stays!. We’re taking you into Disney World to see what it’s REALLY like — right here, right now — on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: What It’s REALLY Like in...
Aulani, Disney’s Hawaiian Resort, has released special discounts for Spring, 2023 travel dates listed above. This is truly a fantastic deal during one of the most popular times to travel to Hawaii. Spring 2023 Aulani Discount. Stay 4 consecutive nights and save 20%. Stay 5 or more consecutive nights...
Throughout 2023, Star Wars fans will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the Original (and best) Trilogy. Joining fans in commemorating the milestone is Funko who’s introducing a series of new Pop! figures inspired by the film. And guess what? You can pre-order your faves right now! (Please […]
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your […]
Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
Fans are still talking about the epic, overstuffed (in a good way) Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home and Funko is bringing about even more Pop! figures themed to the movie. Eight figures can be assembled together to recreate the final battle moment from the story in Funko Pop! glory, and the next two are available […]
Walt Disney Archives shared the new animated posters created exclusively for Disney 100: The Exhibition on their Twitter page. What’s Happening: Ten all new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The Exhibition premiering February 18 at The Franklin have been released. The post reads: JUST UNVEILED: 10 all-new animated posters created exclusively for Disney100: The […]
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
