Fernandina Beach, FL

Big Raise Approved for Nassau Teachers

Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties, “as well as our Georgia neighbors,” Superintendent Kathy Burns said.
It’s a Non-Partisan City Government — But Are You Sure?

I don’t know anyone who wants the political battles being fought at state and national levels coming to this island paradise, but it seemed to me the level of partisanship in the December 2022 Fernandina Beach City Commission nonpartisan runoff election was inviting the conflict to come on down and pay a visit. It got so nasty that the News-Leader newspaper ran a front-page story highlighting citizens’ pleas for the acrimony to stop.
