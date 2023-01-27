I don’t know anyone who wants the political battles being fought at state and national levels coming to this island paradise, but it seemed to me the level of partisanship in the December 2022 Fernandina Beach City Commission nonpartisan runoff election was inviting the conflict to come on down and pay a visit. It got so nasty that the News-Leader newspaper ran a front-page story highlighting citizens’ pleas for the acrimony to stop.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO