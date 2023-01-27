Lots of big technology changes have been taking place in Disney World over the past few years, and we’re adding another to the list!. We’ve seen the rollout of things like MagicMobile, My Disney Experience, MagicBand+, and Genie+, but now Disney World is in the process of bringing “Hey, Disney!” to hotel rooms across the property. The service, which works with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices, might be available for you on your next vacation, and we’re uncovering some of its coolest features and secrets!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO