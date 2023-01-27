Read full article on original website
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
BYU Adds a Pair of Snow College Transfers to the Defensive Line
The Cougars added two more defensive lineman to the roster on Sunday night
Pac-12 women's basketball report: No. 25 Colorado, USC's next opponent, knocks off No. 8 UCLA
This Mountain road trip is a supremely tough test for USC women’s basketball. The Trojans lost to No. 9 Utah on Friday in Salt Lake City. It won’t get any easier on Sunday in Boulder. USC will have to face a No. 25 Colorado team which just took...
Pac-12 women's basketball standings for January 30
The Pac-12 women’s basketball landscape endured a number of changes over the past weekend. USC gave Colorado its first home-court loss of the season, which knocked the Buffaloes out of a second-place tie with Utah. The Utes are now all alone in second place, one game behind first-place Stanford. Later this season, Stanford goes to Utah and Colorado, so the Buffaloes’ loss deprives them of a realistic chance to pass Stanford. They might tie Stanford, but it will be very hard to vault past the Cardinal in one month.
Pac-12 women's basketball report: 8 teams likely to go to NCAA Tournament
The USC Trojans are doing really well. They’re winning lots of games. They have a 16-5 record. They must be situated in an easy conference, right? They’re taking advantage of weak opponents, right?. Nothing could be further from the truth. In men’s college basketball, the Big 12 has...
2024 three-star Jaxson Jones decommits from Washington Huskies, and USC is paying attention
Yuma Catholic edge rusher Jaxson Jones, part of the Class of 2024, opened up his recruitment after an early commitment to Washington. Jones has seen a wave of big offers come in since making his pledge to the Huskies last year, and he looks poised to continue that trend this offseason.
