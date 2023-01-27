The Pac-12 women’s basketball landscape endured a number of changes over the past weekend. USC gave Colorado its first home-court loss of the season, which knocked the Buffaloes out of a second-place tie with Utah. The Utes are now all alone in second place, one game behind first-place Stanford. Later this season, Stanford goes to Utah and Colorado, so the Buffaloes’ loss deprives them of a realistic chance to pass Stanford. They might tie Stanford, but it will be very hard to vault past the Cardinal in one month.

