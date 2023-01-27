Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Woman Airlifted Following Friday Crash
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Buena Vista County woman was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash Friday evening east of Storm Lake. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street a shortly before 6:30 where an eastbound SUV is believed to have pulled out in front of a southbound pickup causing the two to collide.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
nwestiowa.com
Off, Off Broadway co-founder remembered
SIBLEY—A N’West Iowa thespian group turns 50 in 2023 and is going as strong as ever. Off, Off Broadway was the brainchild of Sibley professionals Dr. Scott Helmers, Dr. William Hicks, attorney Frank Kennedy and publisher Peter W. Wagner in 1973, staging their first production, “The Fantastiks” in June of that year.
nwestiowa.com
Wanda Greving, 74, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Wanda Rea Rivers was born in Osage, Iowa, to Ryal and Maxine Rivers on Sept....
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Conservation Board mandates time clocks
SUTHERLAND—Even with no birds present, feathers got ruffled at the start of the regular O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 over the issue of how to keep track of employee work time. During old business, board chair Tom Konz proposed requiring all employees to clock...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
