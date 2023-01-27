Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
Legendary Producer Rick Rubin Names the Best Bassist of All Time
Rick Rubin's worked with hundreds of musicians throughout his career, and he's given his take on who he thinks is the best bassist of all time. Rubin's producing credits span across a variety of genres, having really kicked off his career working with hip-hop artists in the '80s, before delving into the metal world with Slayer. Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Nine Inch Nails, AC/DC, Slipknot, Metallica and Limp Bizkit are just a handful of other groups he's worked with since.
Rockers We’ve Lost in 2023
It's only the start of 2023, but already we've seen some crushing deaths in the rock and metal community. Some of these legends left us too soon, for others it seemed to be their time. All made their mark and will be missed. Guitarist Jeff Beck was gone just 10...
Why There’s Still a Good Chance Ozzy Osbourne Could Be Knighted
Australian Black Sabbath fan Helen Maidiotis has been trying to get Ozzy Osbourne knighted since at least 2013. Although she got additional support in 2014 – as well as tried again in 2019 – it’s yet to happen. Luckily, though, she has a new reason to believe it's still possible.
Axl Rose Plays ‘November Rain’ + Gives Emotional Speech at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service
Lisa Maria Presley, daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was laid to rest at a public memorial ceremony yesterday (Jan. 22) at Graceland. The event was well-attended and featured performances from Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette, as well as Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who delivered a speech before playing a piano-only version of "November Rain."
Watch – The 1975 Fan Accidentally Buys Matt Heafy (Trivium) Cameo Video Instead of Matt Healy
It's probably not the first time and likely won't be the last time that Trivium's frontman Matt Heafy has been confused with The 1975's leader Matt Healy, but it's easily one of the more amusing times. As recounted on TikTok, a man recently purchased a Cameo of the Trivium frontman for his friend thinking it was Matt Healy, and the results are both humorous and kind of sweet too.
How Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy Learned ‘There’s More to Life Than a Living’
Alter Bridge are back and making the touring rounds again in support of their late 2022 album Pawns & Kings, but during a recent chat with Loudwire Nights, frontman Myles Kennedy revealed that he actually took a bit of a break from the grind over this past year, doing some self-inventory and learning more about who he is minus the rock star life that has consumed his world over the last few decades.
Dee Snider Reveals His Fiction Novel Is About Toxic Masculinity + How It Affects People
Dee Snider was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, divulging a wealth of things he's got planned for 2023, including a Twisted Sister reunion performance at the Metal Hall of Fame as well as a fiction novel centered around toxic masculinity and some work on a pair of animated kids' TV shows.
Chris Motionless Trolls Fans With Video About What He’s Hiding Under His Beanie
Chris Motionless of Motionless in White apparently wore a beanie recently on the ShipRocked cruise festival, and while people normally wouldn't think twice about a slight wardrobe change, the band's fans have their panties in a twist over it. So now, the singer has trolled the fans with a video about what's underneath the beanie.
Machine Gun Kelly’s Movie ‘Good Mourning’ Nominated for 7 Razzie Awards – Worst Screenplay + More
While Machine Gun Kelly's music career is doing well, his transition to the big screen has been a bit shaky, as evidenced by the haul of nominations he just received for the 43rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards. The ceremony, usually held around Oscar weekend, salutes the worst in film over the past year, and the MGK-starring Good Mourning nabbed seven nominations across multiple categories.
Did Travis Barker Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes Tattooed on Himself?
Travis Barker got a new tattoo that looks like his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes, as the blink-182 drummer and star producer showed off in a series of photos over the weekend. The fresh ink is high up the musician's right thigh. In the candid images that include Kardashian, Barker lifts...
Ted Nugent Praises ‘Incredible Genius’ Jeff Beck, Recreates Favorite Riffs
Recently, many rockers – such as Alice Cooper, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne and Patti Smith – have paid tribute to the inimitable Jeff Beck (who died on Jan. 10 at the age of 78). Now, Ted Nugent has not only shared his admiration for the iconic musician but also recreated some of his most beloved Beck guitar licks.
Actress Aubrey Plaza Wears Megadeth T-Shirt on ‘SNL’ + Elsewhere
Aubrey Plaza and Megadeth? It seems the actress may have an affectation for the Dave Mustaine-led metal band, as she recently showed on Saturday Night Live. Plaza, the 38-year-old comic dynamo best known as April Ludgate from TV's Parks and Recreation, ended her stay hosting SNL this past weekend (Jan. 21) by wearing what looks like a vintage Megadeth T-shirt during the goodbyes and credits at the end of the show.
