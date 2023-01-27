ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Miami

South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video

MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries.  A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror.  "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
MIAMI, FL
Salina Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS

