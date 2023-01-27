Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols cries out for his mom in video of deadly beating by Memphis officers
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols death: Police chief says no evidence found that Nichols was driving recklessly
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
wtvy.com
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the country, people anxiously waited to see the body camera video showing what led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis officers accused of brutally beating him face several charges including murder. Nichols died from his injuries a few days after the beating.
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
News Channel Nebraska
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
