Non-emergency Fort Worth police line problems preventing AT&T calls fixed

AT&T subscribers weren’t able to call the Fort Worth Police Department’s non-emergency number on Friday until a problem was fixed in the afternoon, police said.

Subscribers with AT&T were asked to call 911 instead of the non-emergency number earlier in the day, but police announced around 2:30 p.m. Friday the problems had been fixed. AT&T users can now call the non-emergency number, 817-392- 4222, if they need to contact police for a non-urgent matter.