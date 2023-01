Tech company Untappd is vacating its headquarters in downtown Wilmington, leaving the office space up for lease. An app for beer drinkers belonging to Wilmington-born Next Glass Inc., Untappd was the sole tenant at 21 S. Front St., where the Untappd sign had been removed from the front of the building as of this weekend. The property is owned by James Goodnight, a developer known for renovating historic properties in Raleigh and Wilmington.

