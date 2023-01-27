Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who starred for Blackhawks, dead at 84
Bobby Hull, a hockey legend whose career spanned the NHL and the World Hockey Association, has died. He was 84. The cause of his death was not immediately known.
NBC Sports
Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase
NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
Yardbarker
Former NHL, WHA star Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, nicknamed the "Golden Jet" and known for his booming shot and scoring prowess, died at the age of 84, as was first reported Monday by The Daily Herald. The NHL Alumni Association confirmed the news shortly thereafter. No details about his death are known. Hull...
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Taylor Cashman
The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Minnesota Wild manager of hockey operations Taylor Cashman:. Name: Taylor Cashman. Job title: Manager of hockey administration. Education: South Saint Paul High School...
Who was Bobby Hull?
BOBBY Hull made a name for himself competing in the National Hockey League. Sadly, the Canadian ice hockey player died on January 30, 2023, at the age of 84, and now fans want to know more about him. Who was Bobby Hull?. Robert "Bobby" Hull was a former professional ice...
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0