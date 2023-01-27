ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts

One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase

NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
Yardbarker

Former NHL, WHA star Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, nicknamed the "Golden Jet" and known for his booming shot and scoring prowess, died at the age of 84, as was first reported Monday by The Daily Herald. The NHL Alumni Association confirmed the news shortly thereafter. No details about his death are known. Hull...
Women in Hockey: Taylor Cashman

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Minnesota Wild manager of hockey operations Taylor Cashman:. Name: Taylor Cashman. Job title: Manager of hockey administration. Education: South Saint Paul High School...
The US Sun

Who was Bobby Hull?

BOBBY Hull made a name for himself competing in the National Hockey League. Sadly, the Canadian ice hockey player died on January 30, 2023, at the age of 84, and now fans want to know more about him. Who was Bobby Hull?. Robert "Bobby" Hull was a former professional ice...
