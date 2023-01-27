ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Minnesota man builds impressive 30-foot-tall snowman in his yard

By Bridget Sharkey
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIdy1_0kTdaDl400

You know the old saying: When life gives you snow, make a 30-foot-tall snowman. Well, maybe that isn’t the saying, but now that this giant snowman has garnered national attention, more people might be interested in creating in massive snow art.

Eric Fobbe of Buffalo, Minnesota, first started making a snowman last week. Heavy snow in Wright County is not uncommon, and nor are snowmen … but snowmen that are 30-feet tall and 20-feet across are indeed unusual.

Although the snowman resides in the Fobbes’ front yard on the corner of Buffalo Run Road and Rodeo Drive in Buffalo, the giant snowman is also the result of the support of neighbors. Fobbe gathered snow from his neighbors’ yards and used a snowblower to create one big pile of snow. He spent more than 40 hours building the giant snowman, using a ladder and a set of temporary stairs to help him scale the snowman and affix his giant hat, as well as his nose (which is actually a bright-orange traffic cone).

His wife, Anastasia Fobbe, proudly shared Eric’s work on her Facebook page:

Eric ensures that his snowman, which has been named Frosty Fobbe, maintains his shape.

“When it’s sunny out, or it’s over 30 degrees, I’ll come home from work, and I’ll notice it’s shrunk a little bit, so I’m out here adding snow to it non-stop,” Fobbe told Detroit’s Fox 2.

The southern Minnesota community seems to love Frosty Fobbe. Neighbors have been dropping by to check out the snowman, and people have been driving from all over to see Frosty Fobbe in person. It wasn’t long before news of Frosty Fobbe went viral, with news crews from neighboring states showing up to interview Eric and his family.

This isn’t the first time that Eric Fobbe has made a giant snowman. Over the past few years, the family has created a snowman that was 20 feet tall, and then another that was 25 feet tall.

Although these snowmen are large, the world’s largest recorded snowperson was actually a snow woman, according to Guinness. Reaching more than 122-foot-tall, she was built by a community in Bethel, Maine. She was so massive that her buttons were made of truck tires and her eyelashes were made from skis!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Another brutally cold day, with wind chill warnings in parts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another brutally cold day is on tap for Monday. In fact, temperatures Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that the National Weather Service is poised to issue another wind chill advisory for the area, which will include a larger section of the state than the previous night's advisory. For that reason, we're in NEXT Weather Alert mode.It will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning is currently expected to be possibly the coldest of this current stretch. We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon. By next weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s again. Here's a map that might give you a ray of hope:One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens of dogs compete for the title of cutest puppy, raise thousands of dollars

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local dog derby is using the power of puppies to bring in money for their race next week.Organizers say more than 2,000 people came out to the Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday in Spring Park.Fifty dogs entered the contest to become a prize-winning pup. Voters dropped tickets in a jar to make their pick.They're raising money for next week's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior. The race is held next Saturday and starts in downtown Water Street in Excelsior.Organizers told WCCO that thousands of dollars were raised at the event and any funds left over after the race goes to charity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sheriff Issues Hazardous Ice Alert for Green Lake

SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has issued a hazardous ice alert for Green Lake in Spicer, near Saulsbury beach. The sheriff's office was alerted to a hazardous ice issue that has developed resulting in several areas of open water several feet deep near where the snow had been piled up on the lake.
SPICER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery

(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
WILLMAR, MN
Simplemost

Simplemost

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy