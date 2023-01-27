Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons
Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
Which Disney Attraction is Showing its Age and Needs an Update?
It’s Monday, which means we are going to flip Saturday’s topic on its head and find out what you think in the opposite direction. We are talking about Disney attractions that age gracefully over the years, and while Saturday was able to show us everyone’s number one attraction on the graceful list, today we are scrolling to the bottom to find out which attraction is showing its age and needs an update.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time Worldwide
Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide at the global box office, having just surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. What’s Happening: The film remains #1 at the domestic box office after seven weekends in release, a feat that has not been achieved […]
