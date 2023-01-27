Read full article on original website
Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want HC job
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10M, claiming that the...
NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers Open To Trading 'Majority' Of Players
Blazers could trade anyone not named Lillard or Grant.
Stephen Silas hands over coaching duties versus Pistons to attend late father’s memorial
One month ago, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas received news that no child ever wants to hear. His father and best friend, NBA player and coach Paul Silas, 79, had passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in North Carolina. Coach Silas stepped away briefly to help his...
Gurriel Could Return to Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
What's first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown's checklist?
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane crossed one major item off of his checklist for the offseason when he hired Dana Brown as the team's new general manager on Jan. 26. The addition of Brown ends a unique period for the Astros in which Crane acted as the effective head of baseball operations. Former general manager James Click left the organization in early November, and between his departure and Brown's arrival, Crane spearheaded the Astros' signing of Josè Abreu and green-lit the re-signing of Michael Brantley. The hiring of Brown should reassure Astros fans who had concerns about Crane's involvement in player personnel, bringing to Houston an impressive track record that most recently includes a stint in Atlanta. As the Astros look to continue their dynasty, the roster appears to be in good hands.
Astros Peña Snubbed From New MLB Rankings
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña has been snubbed from a new rankings list for shortstops ahead of the 2023 MLB season.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job
A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed
The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"When we played on different teams, we had a competitive mindset" - Larry Johnson on his relationship with Alonzo Mourning
The two warriors simply couldn't stop their competitive juices from flowing on the court.
No. 3 Houston, Temple Earn Saturday Wins
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
John Lucas II Illustrates Importance To Rockets' Coaching Staff In Win Over Pistons
In a win over the Pistons, John Lucas II led the short-handed Houston Rockets to a victory. But his work on the sidelines highlighted his importance to coach Stephen Silas' staff.
