LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want HC job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10M, claiming that the...
What's first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown's checklist?

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane crossed one major item off of his checklist for the offseason when he hired Dana Brown as the team's new general manager on Jan. 26. The addition of Brown ends a unique period for the Astros in which Crane acted as the effective head of baseball operations. Former general manager James Click left the organization in early November, and between his departure and Brown's arrival, Crane spearheaded the Astros' signing of Josè Abreu and green-lit the re-signing of Michael Brantley. The hiring of Brown should reassure Astros fans who had concerns about Crane's involvement in player personnel, bringing to Houston an impressive track record that most recently includes a stint in Atlanta. As the Astros look to continue their dynasty, the roster appears to be in good hands.
There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job

A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed

The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 3 Houston, Temple Earn Saturday Wins

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
