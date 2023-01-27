Read full article on original website
Juvenile Diabetes Research Big Winner in Ford's $490K Mustang Auction
Proceeds from the sale of the first 2024 Ford Mustang benefit juvenile diabetes research.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
East Valley Tribune
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
East Valley Tribune
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
KGUN 9
Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
Valley businesses put on final touches two weeks before Super Bowl 57
Businesses across several cities are putting on the final touches to accommodate the many visitors ready to touch down here.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear
Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges; video captures them beating cuffed suspect. Phoenix police placed two officers on leave after video showed them hitting and kicking a handcuffed suspect who fired gunshots at their patrol car on Oct. 27. Legislators hold meeting to help with Rio Verde Foothills water...
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
12news.com
Retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster takes his final flight
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the sun poured over the landing zone at Western Skies Helicopters in Scottsdale early Thursday morning, retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster was taking off for his final ride. Jerry has been living at Hospice of the Valley, privately battling an illness with his wife close...
