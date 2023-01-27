ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual in counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation at a local business. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email her at [email protected]. You can also send an...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A young Edwardsburg man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning along U.S. 12 in Cass County. Police were called around 1:15 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Fir Road in Milton Township. Police say Gage Strawderman, 19, was driving a pickup east on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court

A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend

GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Sheriff Announces New Communications Supervisor

Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel announced last week that a new 911/central dispatch communications supervisor has been hired. Zach McGuigan replaces Matthew Pitney who had been a 19-year veteran and long-time communications supervisor. Pitney will be working with the Indiana Public Safety Commission that oversees and maintains the state’s 800 MHz radio system.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Local prayer vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The recent death of Tyre Nichols and the release of the video capturing what led up to it has sparked protests across the country, but in South Bend, it sparked a prayer vigil. “We thought that holding a prayer vigil on Sunday would be very appropriate...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side. Crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday to the C B Specialist building in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Currently, it is...
SOUTH BEND, IN

