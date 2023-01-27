Read full article on original website
Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard
Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
What the judge said before sentencing man for killing girlfriend’s father at N.C. State
“It’s really hard to explain to (our grandchildren) that he is no longer going to be there and they now have to talk to him in the sky,” Traci Crawford said.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison
A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
toofab.com
Man Sentenced to 45 Years Behind Bars for Brutal Attack That 'Mirrored' Jeffrey Dahmer
The suspect "intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos and food." A 21-year-old man from Louisiana allegedly inspired by Jeffrey Dahmer has been sentenced to 45 years in prison following the kidnapping and attempted murder of a gay man. Chance Seneca will serve 42...
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
americanmilitarynews.com
21-year-old trainee charged with murder of Fort Rucker soldier who died in shovel attack
A 21-year-old private at Fort Rucker has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow soldier. Private Brian Jones, a trainee attending an Army air traffic control operator course at Fort Rucker, has been in custody since the Jan. 10 killing of Pvt. Abdul Latifu, Army Times reported. Jones now faces a murder charge under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and will remain in custody until trial as the military justice system does not provide an opportunity for bail.
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the...
He spent 17 years in jail for rape. Now another man has been arrested for the crime
A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2004 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation, police said.Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing ‘Innocent Stranger’ and Fleeing the Country
A Texas man was sentenced to prison for shooting and killing a man he falsely believed had stolen from his transmission-repair shop when in truth, victim Nicolas Bautista was just an “innocent stranger” walking by defendant Oscar Aristides Garcia‘s business that fateful day. “A man who intentionally...
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
americanmilitarynews.com
Illegal immigrant gets 5 life sentences for murdering three Americans
An illegal immigrant received five consecutive life sentences on Friday for the brutal 2018 murder of three Americans. The illegal immigrant murderer previously dodged deportation as a recipient of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program. Mexican national Luis Perek, 27, shot and killed his former roommates Steven...
Colorado woman sentenced to 20 years for stealing, selling body parts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A former Colorado funeral home operator was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for her role in a scheme in which prosecutors said she stole body parts and then sold them to research firms. Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in...
Killer son who stabbed his ‘abusive’ father 30 times in fatal attack is jailed
A man who stabbed his father to death after alleged sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.Sean Maurice, 31, plunged a knife 30 times into the back and chest of Paul Maurice, 52, in a frenetic attack at the family home in Bromley, south-east London on the evening of September 14, 2021.Father-of-one Sean fled the scene, running through the back gardens or nearby homes before ending up on the roof of a garden shed, before being apprehended by police.He told officers: “I’ve got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad...
Louisiana man gets 45 years in prison for kidnapping, murder plot targeting gay man
A 21-year-old man in Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man in order to bring to life a "compulsive fantasy."
Oregon man sought by police for kidnap may be using dating apps to find more victims, police warn
A manhunt is underway for a 36-year-old Oregon man believed to be armed, “extremely dangerous” and luring victims on dating apps, police have warned.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, of Wolf Creek, is wanted by police for kidnapping, attempted murder and assault after Grants Pass Police officers responding on Tuesday night to an assault call found “a female victim who had been bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness.“The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” police wrote on Facebook. “The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was positively identified as” Foster.Police said on Sunday the victim was in...
