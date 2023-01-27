A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2004 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation, police said.Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying...

6 DAYS AGO