WILX-TV
Lansing police officer charged with domestic assault
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer in Lansing was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence. Yansel Lopez was charged with one count of domestic assault. According to authorities, Lopez resigned after being with the Lansing Police Department for one year. Further details were not released at the time.
No charges after officer shot, killed man near Lansing
No charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 officer-involved shooting in Bath Township.
WILX-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old from Springport
SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police responded to Eaton Rapids Medical Center for a 19-year-old victim who was stabbed during a domestic-related incident on Monday around 2:30 a.m. Police confirmed that a 20-year-old suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.
Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
WWMTCw
Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling woman
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
WNEM
Police: Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by K9 officer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer. Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.
East Lansing police in contact with mask man's family; monitoring for law violations
The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, has confirmed that police officers and a social worker have been in contact with the man wearing a black plastic mask several times in recent weeks. The man's family has also been involved."Two ELPD officers met with the individual and his family members to discuss his recent behavior," the police department said in a social media post. "At the meeting, it was explained to the individual by ELPD's officers and his family that his behavior has raised concerns in the community."Police said its Neighborhood Resource Teams and Crisis Intervention Team have been "working...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.
WWMT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Police looking for driver who crashed through store doors in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Security camera footage caught a man reverse a pick-up truck into the doors of the Saginaw Township DXL store. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. at the DXL Store located at 4434 Bay Road. The man then proceeding to...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
Weapon found at home of Lansing suspect who threatened school
A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
WNEM
Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says
SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
WILX-TV
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
