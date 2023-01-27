The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, has confirmed that police officers and a social worker have been in contact with the man wearing a black plastic mask several times in recent weeks. The man's family has also been involved."Two ELPD officers met with the individual and his family members to discuss his recent behavior," the police department said in a social media post. "At the meeting, it was explained to the individual by ELPD's officers and his family that his behavior has raised concerns in the community."Police said its Neighborhood Resource Teams and Crisis Intervention Team have been "working...

