Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing police officer charged with domestic assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer in Lansing was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence. Yansel Lopez was charged with one count of domestic assault. According to authorities, Lopez resigned after being with the Lansing Police Department for one year. Further details were not released at the time.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say

ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling woman

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
MARSHALL, MI
WNEM

Police: Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by K9 officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer. Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.
SAGINAW, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing police in contact with mask man's family; monitoring for law violations

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, has confirmed that police officers and a social worker have been in contact with the man wearing a black plastic mask several times in recent weeks. The man's family has also been involved."Two ELPD officers met with the individual and his family members to discuss his recent behavior," the police department said in a social media post. "At the meeting, it was explained to the individual by ELPD's officers and his family that his behavior has raised concerns in the community."Police said its Neighborhood Resource Teams and Crisis Intervention Team have been "working...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption

Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

