ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore ex-prosecutor’s perjury trial faces more delays

By LEA SKENE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ag7ya_0kTdYtoc00
FILE - Marilyn Mosby, Maryland state attorney for Baltimore, speaks during a news conference pertaining to a case against Adnan Syed, Oct. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. With a March trial date quickly approaching in the federal perjury case against Mosby, now Baltimore’s former top prosecutor, a series of rulings Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, created significant new hurdles for her defense team, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who was scheduled to stand trial in March, likely faces further delays after a judge allowed her entire defense team to quit on Friday.

Her six private lawyers had asked to withdraw from the case earlier this month after U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby announced the potential for criminal contempt charges against lead attorney A. Scott Bolden, whom she accused of violating several court rules.

During a virtual hearing Friday in Baltimore federal court, Griggsby granted the request and announced the results of a recent inquiry into Mosby’s finances, declaring her indigent and therefore eligible to receive representation from a public defender. The Office of the Federal Public Defender for Maryland will represent her moving forward.

Griggsby said it will take some time for Mosby’s new attorney to get up to speed on the case, which will likely drag on even longer. The judge told attorneys on both sides to confer about a potential timeline and report back next week.

Mosby’s trial date has already been pushed back twice. It was most recently scheduled to begin March 27.

Mosby, who faces perjury and mortgage fraud counts, recently left office after serving two high-profile terms as Baltimore state’s attorney. She was defeated in a Democratic primary last year after federal prosecutors accused her of lying about experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account. She used the money to buy two Florida vacation properties, prosecutors say.

Her salary as state’s attorney was about $248,000 in 2020, the same year she withdrew the money.

Mosby’s attorneys have argued that the pandemic had an impact on both financial markets and Mosby’s personal travel and consulting businesses. They’ve accused prosecutors of having racial or political motives for pursuing the case, though Griggsby previously rejected their assertion of vindictive prosecution. Mosby is Black.

During the hearing Friday, Mosby said she needs new attorneys, even if that means the case gets delayed again.

“I feel like their interests clearly now are adverse to my interests,” she told the judge. “Again, I would like this case to go as quickly as possible so that I can resume my life.”

Griggsby also bemoaned the latest delay. She allowed Mosby’s defense team to withdraw despite objections from prosecutors, who argued that only Bolden was facing a potential conflict of interest because of the impending contempt proceedings against him.

Griggsby previously gave Bolden a Jan. 31 deadline to explain in writing why he shouldn’t be held in criminal contempt for violating court rules. His missteps included using profanity on the courthouse steps, disclosing confidential juror responses and filing a motion without a Maryland law license, the judge said.

Bolden and three of Mosby’s other lawyers, who work at the same firm, argued they should be allowed to withdraw because the sanctions against Bolden created a conflict of interest for them all. The remaining two attorneys said they were representing her in a secondary capacity and didn’t have the time and resources to take over the defense alone.

Comments / 40

Tonetta Michelli
2d ago

Does anyone remember her then attorney said they wanted an expeditious trial? Hmmmm! Who delaying this process, no other than the ones who barked first.

Reply(1)
7
SabrinaT
3d ago

If she and her bigoted lawyers didn't start their defense accusing prosecutors of having only racial and political motives for pursuing the case, she may have had some consideration. This really just proved her motivation and objectives for being States Attorney all these years

Reply
8
jerry j
2d ago

well it must have been a digger judge that gave her the extension now if she is found guilty she will have a reason to ask for a retrial for inadequate representation

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge allows Marilyn Mosby's attorneys to withdraw from federal perjury case

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge ruled in a hearing Friday that former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's attorneys may withdraw from her ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case. Mosby's entire defense team attempted to withdraw last week after a series of recent judgments posed major obstacles for them, including the prospect of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Prosecutors argued the judge should require five of Mosby's six defense attorneys to remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge finds Marilyn Mosby indigent, allows entire defense team to withdraw

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge will allow all six of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's defense attorneys to withdraw from her criminal case. Judge Lydia K. Griggsby also found Mosby, who made more than $200,000 a year in her former job, indigent and appointed federal public defender James Wyda to represent her. Judge Griggsby made the decision during a virtual hearing that was accessible to the public by phone. Mosby, who has rarely spoken in court, told the judge, "I would like this case to go as quickly as possible so I can resume my life." She later said, "I want to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
clarksvilletoday.com

Brittney Kennedy jailed after jumping bond on theft/probation violation case

33-year-old Brittney Kennedy failed to show up for court for a drug-related probation violation on a theft case from 2022. She filed a motion to have her warrant recalled after she jumped bond and also failed to show up for that court date. Jamie Thomas and his bounty hunter team say they beat on her door for several minutes this week until she eventually opened the door and surrendered herself to them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson

  The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with […] The post Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy